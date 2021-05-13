Fruit Concentrate Market 2019 to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR of 5.6% in the year 2023, Predicts Market Research Future, Also Includes Market Analysis, Applications, Product types, Top-most Manufacturers

The data collected in the “Global Fruit Concentrate Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2023)” report (Sample Copy Here) offers detailed insights on the market dynamic forces to enable informed business decision making and development strategy formulation supported on the opportunities present in the market. Fruit Concentrate Market report delivers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual and potential market situation, and outlook.

The Global Fruit Concentrate Market 2019 is bifurcated into multiple segments [Product, Applications, End-Users, and Major Regions]. The global Fruit Concentrate Market report represents the market’s data in a better-analyzed way by fragmenting the market in several multiple segments product, its end-users, applications, and others of the market segments. A review of the impact of the administrative regulations and policies on the Fruit Concentrate Market operations is also included in this report. The Fruit Concentrate Market report offers a complete analysis of competitive dynamics that are modifying and places the patrons ahead of competitors.

Fruit Concentrate Market Segmentation by Major Players:

Agrana Beteiligungs Ag, China Haisheng Juice Holdings Co. Ltd., Coca-Cola, Döhler Group, Hershey, Kanegrade Ltd., Kerr Concentrates Inc., Kerry Group, Lemon Concentrate S.L., Pioma Industries, SVZ, Rudolf Wild Gmbh & Co. Kg, Skypeople Fruit Juice Inc., Sudzucker, Sunopta Inc.

Overview of Fruit Concentrate Market Report:

Market Insights

Fruit concentrates are most widely used in the beverage industry. They are also used as natural sweeteners and as a substitute for sugar in a variety of applications, such as desserts and confectionery items. The product is approximately 3 to 7 times concentrated, hence, less in volume, due to which transportation, shipping, and warehousing become easier and less expensive. Fruit concentrates can be just as healthy as other fruit choices. For this reason, the global market for fruit concentrates is expected to reach at a CAGR of 5.6% to reach an estimated value of around USD 41.8 billion by 2023.

Market Dynamics

Fruit juices and flavors are popular and highly favored in virtually every region of the world. Fruit concentrates have applications across various industries and products. The factors driving the global fruit concentrate market are the reduced logistical and storage costs, demand for a high scale of volume in the beverages market, usage as a substitute for sugar in the bakery sector, and changing consumer trends and food preferences. Moreover, the growth in the food and beverage industry, as a result of the increasing health food trends, has given impetus to this market.

The major restraints in the fruit concentrate market are the awareness of the ill effects of excess fructose consumption, the benefits that whole fresh fruits provide are different to concentrated fruits and the dependency of fruit concentrates market on the production of fruits across the world. Fruit concentrate market is also, to an extent, dependent on application industries, such as confectionary and bakery.

Market Segmentation

The market for fruit concentrate is categorized by product form, application and fruit type. The product is available in the form of a liquid concentrate, powder concentrate, puree concentrate, clear concentrate, and frozen concentrate. Among all these segments, the liquid concentrate comprises of the major market share, followed by the powder concentrate. The liquid concentrate is also called juice concentrate with its most prominent application being in the beverage industry in reconstituted fruit juice. The clear concentrate is expected to show a significant growth during the forecast period. The reconstituted fruit juice is the bestselling product with major companies, such as Tropicana.

Fruit concentrates can have a wide range of applications in various industries. This market is divided based on its application into beverages, bakery, confectionary, dairy, and others. Beverages industry has the greatest use of fruit concentrate, followed by the bakery industry.

Regional Analysis

The global market for fruit concentrates is driven by the North American region, which has the largest market share and is showing a steady increase in its growth. Increasing knowledge of the ill effects of sugar, coupled with the rising demand for convenience products among the people in North American countries, is driving the growth of fruit concentrate across the region.

Key Developments

• March 2019 – Hong Kong-listed China Haisheng Juice Holdings agreed to form a joint venture with Zhaoyang Agriculture to modernize fruit plantations in Yunnan Province of China.

• July 2017 – Austrian fruit ingredients producer Agrana invested almost USD 29.04 million in a new manufacturing facility in eastern China. The facility is expected to be operational by 2019. Once completed, the main purpose of the facility will be to focus on R&D activity for jam, jam ingredients and fruit juice concentrates.

Major players – AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS AG, CHINA HAISHENG JUICE HOLDINGS CO. LTD., COCA-COLA, DÖHLER GROUP, HERSHEY, KANEGRADE LTD., KERR CONCENTRATES INC., KERRY GROUP, LEMON CONCENTRATE S.L., PIOMA INDUSTRIES, SVZ, RUDOLF WILD GMBH & CO. KG, SKYPEOPLE FRUIT JUICE INC., SUDZUCKER, SUNOPTA INC., among others.

