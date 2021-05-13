Global Atomizing Iron Powder Market 2019 Share, Growth, Trend, Consumption Capacity By Volume And Production, Analysis And Forecast to 2024

Atomized iron powder is molten iron or iron alloy treatment by high-pressure water mist, is a new variety of iron powder, with no impurities in the production process, relatively pure, spherical particles made by the atomizing method, it is the best raw materials of mechanical parts.,

2019 Overview of the Atomizing Iron Powder Market:-

Topmost manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by Business Leaders Leading Players of Atomizing Iron Powder Market Are: Hoganas, GKN (Hoeganaes), Rio Tinto Metal Powders, Pometon, Kobelco, JFE, Laiwu Iron&Steel Group, Jiande Yitong, BaZhou HongSheng, CNPC Powder Material,. And More……

market for Atomizing Iron Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 1050 million US$ in 2023, from 990 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.,

Atomizing Iron Powder Market Segment by Type covers:

<200 Mesh

200-300 Mesh

300-400 Mesh

>400 Mesh

Atomizing Iron Powder Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Powder Metallurgy

Welding

Chemical

Others

Atomizing Iron Powder Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America ( the USA, Canada, and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy )

Asia-Pacific ( China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc .)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Scope of the Atomizing Iron Powder Market Report: This report focuses on the Atomizing Iron Powder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application., Atomizing iron powder industry is concentrated relatively. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world atomizing iron powder industry. The main market players are Hoganas, GKN (Hoeganaes), Rio Tinto Metal Powders, Pometon and Kobelco. The poduction of atomizing iron powder will increase to 847.69 K MT in 2017 from 698.77 K MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 3.94%. Global atomizing iron powder capacity utilization rate remained at around 50% in 2016., n consumption market, the global consumption value of atomizing iron powder increases with the 2.64% average growth rate. North America and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 51.70% of the global consumption volume in total., Atomizing iron powder include different particle size, which include 400 Mesh. And each type has application industries relatively. With good properties in application process of atomizing iron powder, the downstream application industries will need more atomizing iron powder products. So, atomizing iron powder has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance atomizing iron powder through improving technology., The worldwide market for Atomizing Iron Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 1050 million US$ in 2023, from 990 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.,

