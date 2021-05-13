Global Electric Parking Brake System Market 2019 By Production, Import, Export And Consumption Forecast & Regional Analysis By 2024

Electric parking brake is a substitute of traditional handbrake. Electric parking brake eliminates the need for a parking brake lever or pedal and improves vehicle styling, space management and crashworthiness. It’s a lot easier for automakers to design their interiors and to add new features and options.

2019 Overview of the Electric Parking Brake System Market:-

Topmost manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by Business Leaders Leading Players of Electric Parking Brake System Market Are: ZF TRW,Continental,Küster,Dura,Mando,AISIN,Hyundai Mobis,Zhejiang Libang Hexin,Wuhu Bethel,. And More……

Electric Parking Brake System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.2% over the next five years, will reach 11100 million US$ in 2024, from 5860 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

Electric Parking Brake System Market Segment by Type covers:

Caliper Integrated EPB

Cable Puller EPB Electric Parking Brake System Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Sedans

SUVs

Others