Global Organic Photodetector Market to Witness Stellar Growth Rate in the Next 10 Years

While smart systems and devices are gaining widespread adoption among enterprises and consumers alike, there is still a scope of improvement in the technologies involved in making smart devices feasible. Moreover the technologies used in devices and the use case scenarios have undergone a monumental change with technological changes, the materials used in the making of these devices have seen a very limited innovation.

Organic Photodetectors have an ability to transform any organic surface such as a plastic paper or glass into a smart surface. Organic Photodetectors are able to do so via the conversion of light signals into electric signals. Organic Photodetectors can be lightweight, thin & flexible and can have widespread implications in number of areas including smart displays, electronic circuits and sensors.

Organic Photodetector Market: Drivers & Challenges

Organic Photodetectors can have widespread implications for many markets for consumers and enterprises. Manufacturers across industries are constantly researching for ways to develop newer functionalities in their products. Moreover, a change in the base material itself would be at the base of a range of further innovations. An attitude of developing groundbreaking innovations is therefore fueling the research happening towards Organic Photodetectors. However, organic Photodetectors as a material are still in research phase and are yet to prove their promise in terms of a real world deployment or usage. This is impeding a lot of organizations in making a real world implementation of Organic Photodetectors.

Organic Photodetector Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Organic Photodetector Market, By Type

Photon Detector: Photon based Organic Photodetectors absorb light particles called photons and convert them into electric signals.

Thermal Detectors Thermal Organic Photodetectors detect the intensity of heat and convert it into electric signals to generate further output.



Organic Photodetector Market: Regional Overview

North America is expected to lead the Organic Photodetector market in terms of market share followed by Asia Pacific and Western Europe. The growth of Organic Photodetector market in North America will be fuelled by the favorable research scenario in the region.

Organic Photodetector Market: Competitive Landscape

Key Contracts/Agreement/Acquisitions In September 2017, FlexEnable a flexible organic electronics manufacturer partnered with ISORG, an organic Photodetector manufacturer to launch a flexible fingerprint sensor with an image resolution of 500 dpi.



Key Players The major players in Organic Photodetector market include ISORG, Silvaco, Inc, NikkoIA SAS, OSRAM GmbH, & Albis Optoelectronics AG.



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

