Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market 2018 to 2023 Status and Trend by Leading Companies, Regional Outlook

The self-monitoring blood glucose devices market comprises testing strips, glucometers and other product segments such as lancets and lancing devices. Increase in aging population, high prevalence of diabetes due to unhealthy lifestyle, poor diet, excess alcohol consumption, and lack of physical activity, creates a huge demand for blood glucose devices across the globe. The global self-monitoring blood glucose devices market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% (2018-2023) and will reach USD 9.4 Bn in 2023 from USD 7.4 Bn in 2018. Market players are primarily focusing on product launches, and mergers and acquisitions to broaden their customer base, as well as to consolidate their position in the market.

Segmentation based on product type

Based on product type, in 2018, the testing strips segment contributed the highest market share (78.8%), on account of its economical pricing in comparison to glucose meters, and awareness among diabetes patients. The glucometers segment was the second-largest segment, with a market share of 16.1%, owing to its ease of use, painless procedure, and quick results.

The other products’ segment comprises lancets, lancing devices etc. It accounted for a 5.1% share of the market, and is expected to show moderate growth during the forecast period

Segmentation based on end user type

Based on end user type, the market is segmented into hospitals, home settings, and diagnostics centers and clinics. Home settings segment contributed the highest market share of 86.7% in 2018 and will continue to grow at CAGR 4.9% due to convenience as these devices allow patients to check their blood glucose levels at home, at their own convenience.

During the forecast period, diagnostic centres and clinics are expected to expand at a moderate growth rate; in 2018, the segment witnessed market share of 8.5%. In 2018, hospital segment demonstrated least market share of 4.7%; the segment is projected to expand at a nominal growth in the coming years.

Regional insights

The self-monitoring blood glucose devices market in North America accounted for highest market share of 39.8% in 2018. The segment is expected to increase at CAGR 4.2% from 2018-2023 owing to factors such as growing number of advanced medical facilities, rising healthcare expenditure, and favourable reimbursement policies in the region. In 2018, testing strips segment contributed the highest revenue in North America region due to increase in diabetes cases, increasing disposable income, and technological advancements. The European market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, given the presence of major market players in the region, improved awareness, and availability of self-monitoring blood glucose devices in a number of variants.

A large population, higher disposable income, and improved awareness about self-monitoring blood glucose devices will help the Asia-Pacific region dominate the global market during the forecast period. The Middle East and Africa and the Latin America markets, though still at nascent stages, will also experience high growth

Companies covered

• Roche Holding AG

• LifeScan, Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Ypsomed AG

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Ascensia Diabetes Care

• DiaMonTech

• Nemaura Medical Inc.

• Noviosense BV

