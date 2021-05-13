Global Smart Grid Security Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

A recent report by Persistence Market Research on ‘Smart Grid Security Market’ provides a detailed analysis on the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business.

Smart grid security Market: Introduction

The rise in adoption of smart grid has helped in connecting devices and applications through internet. Smart grids are used to integrate traditional grids with the IT systems. Moreover, they offer grid operators greater control of the functions of the grid for improving the reliability with improved monitoring and efficiency with the help of exchange information. Composed of various integrations of information technology (IT) and operation technology (OT) systems to manage different functions, smart grid offers various access points for adversaries to breach the security systems.

Smart grid security Market: Drivers and Restraints

Global developments of smart grids and increased cyber attacks are major factors driving the smart grid security market. Moreover IoT and next gen technologies are expectred to create opportunities. However, lack of skilled labor and high cost of deployment are factors restraining the market for smart grid security.

Smart grid security Market: Segmentation

Smart grid security market can be segmented on the basis of type of services, deployment, security type, and region. The different types of services professional and managed services On the basis of deployment, market can be segmented into cloud and on-premise. On the basis of security type, market can be segmented into endpoint security, network security, application security, database security. Region wise, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa.

Smart grid security Market: Regional Outlook

North America region is leading the Smart grid securitys market, owing to increase in use of smart devices. Asia Pacific and Japan, are also prominent leaders with numerous vendors located in this region. Western Europe is also expected to witness a moderate growth in the near future, as the government is willing to invest in upcoming technologies. Latin America and Middle East and Africa are expected to witness a slower growth than compared to other regions.

Smart grid security Market: Competition Landscape

The key players involved in Smart grid security market are BAE Systems PLC, IBM Corporation and Cisco Sysems, Inc. are focused on partnerships and product innovation among other things.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Smart grid securitys Market Segments

Smart grid securitys Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Smart grid securitys Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2026

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Smart grid securitys Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Smart grid securitys Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Smart grid securitys Market includes

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Argentina & Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: