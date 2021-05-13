Government Cloud Market 2019 is Projected to Exhibit a CAGR of 18.54% during the Forecast period 2023 Includes business research, Key players, Revenue Size & Share, Complete Industry Analysis

The data collected in the “Global Government Cloud Market – By Agencies (Federal Cloud, Local and State Government Cloud, Defense and Military Cloud), Deployment Model, Delivery Modes (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS), Applications, Geography – Trends and Forecasts (2019 – 2023)” report (Sample Copy Here) offers detailed insights on the market dynamic forces to enable informed business decision making and development strategy formulation supported on the opportunities present in the market. Government Cloud Market report delivers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual and potential market situation, and outlook.

The Global Government Cloud Market 2019 is bifurcated into multiple segments [Product, Applications, End-Users, and Major Regions]. The global Government Cloud Market report represents the market’s data in a better-analyzed way by fragmenting the market in several multiple segments product, its end-users, applications, and others of the market segments. A review of the impact of the administrative regulations and policies on the Government Cloud Market operations is also included in this report. The Government Cloud Market report offers a complete analysis of competitive dynamics that are modifying and places the patrons ahead of competitors.

Government Cloud Market Segmentation by Major Players:

Amazon Web Services, Inc., AT&T Inc., CGI Group Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., Google, IBM Corporation,Microsoft Corporation,NetApp, Inc., Rackspace Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Verizon Wireless, VMware, Inc., Oracle Corporation

Overview of Government Cloud Market Report:

The global Government cloud market is expected to register a CAGR of 18.54% during the forecast period (2017-2023). Greater storage and computing capabilities, reduced costs, and increased transparency for the people and acceleration in data center consolidation are some of the major factors expected to drive the growth of the global government cloud market. The cloud market in the government sector mainly focuses on SaaS, PaaS and IaaS services.

IAAS Expected to Dominate the Market Landscape

IaaS provides agencies with access to the network, hardware, data center resources, and sometimes operating systems through a vendor, like AWS or Rackspace. If companies want to develop their own web platform, IaaS provides them with the opportunity to establish their in-house infrastructure in a remote location. This option usually requires a large investment of agency time and resources, and a dedicated team to manage everything from technology updates and security monitoring to managing helpdesk tickets, scalability, and website uptime. Due to such factors, governments across the world have been observed to be investing heavily in cloud infrastructure, encouraging the adoption of IaaS, indirectly propelling the growth of government cloud.

North America is Estimated to be the Largest Market

The government sector in this region is very well-established and is constantly looking for ways to innovate and move forward to improve efficiency in the day-to-day operations. Additionally, major players, like AWS and Microsoft, are based out of the United States, which allows the government to gain easier access to such advanced services prior to other contemporary governments. Microsoft offers products, like the Microsoft Azure Government, which is used to efficiently offer unique cloud instance exclusively for government customers and their solution providers. The availability of government-specific solutions in the region are set to boost the growth of the North American government cloud market during the forecast period.

