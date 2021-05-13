Healthcare Cloud Based Analytics 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Health care analytics is a term used to describe the healthcare analysis activities that can be undertaken as a result of data collected from four areas within healthcare; claims and cost data, pharmaceutical and research and development (R&D) data, clinical data, and patient behavior and sentiment data.

The advancements in big data along with other factors, such as need of high computing power, lower IT cost burden on healthcare provider will help boost the growth of healthcare cloud based analytics market.

In 2018, the global Healthcare Cloud Based Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.