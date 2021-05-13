Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market Segment by Application, Size, Trend, Overview and Forecast to 2027

Hot melt adhesive is a synthetic resin which melts when heated. It is being applied by an automated system with multiple applicators. Hot melt adhesive tapes are Low-cost sealing material with high application flexibility due to different material options and nozzle sizes. Hot melt adhesive tapes are used for case and carton assembly. Very less time is being consumed by application of these hot melt adhesives tapes which Guarantees continuous operation. Hot melt adhesive tapes provide higher structural strength and long-term bonds. A professional and smooth seal can be obtained via hot melt adhesive tapes. Hot melt adhesive tapes are applied in different applications such as packaging, masking, health care & hygiene, etc.

Hot melt adhesive tapes market will grow owing to the driving factors such as increasing demand for less time-consuming adhesion alternative in packaging application. Hot melt adhesive tapes demand will further grow due to its broad applicability on the base material of different shape, sizes and composition. Predominantly, lower thermal resistance than other alternatives such as water based and solvent based tapes may hinder the hot melt adhesive tapes market. However, hot melt adhesive tapes’ usage as bookbinding and as masking process in the woodworking industry will create opportunities for the hot melt adhesive tapes market.

The Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market is segmented on the basis of resin type, backing material, tape type, product type, application. On the basis of resin type, the hot melt adhesive tapes market is segmented into, rubber, silicone, others. On the basis of backing material, the hot melt adhesive tapes market is segmented into, polypropylene, polyester, others. On the basis of tape type, the hot melt adhesive tapes market is segmented into, single-sided tape, others. On the basis of product type, the hot melt adhesive tapes market is segmented into, commodity tapes, specialty tapes. On the basis of application, the hot melt adhesive tapes market is segmented into, packaging, consumer & DIY, masking, healthcare & hygiene, others.

Key Players: 3M Company, ACHEM, Avery Dennison Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group, Inc., Lintec Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, Scapa Group Plc, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, TE Connectivity Ltd., Tesa SE

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

