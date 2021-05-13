Human Resource Outsourcing Market Future Growth, Demand and Business Opportunities 2024 | Pinstripe, CGI, General Outsourcing, Hexaware, Capita, Neeyamo, Northgate Information Solutions, TCS, Randstad Holding, Accenture

Human Resource outsourcing is a process of subcontracting human functions to an external supplier. Outsourcing is an accepted management tool for restructuring and refocusing the way an organization does business. It challenges management to build a more flexible organization centered on the core competencies of the business. In making the determination that a business has more to gain by having certain non-core aspects of the business outsourced to a third-party service provider, the organization transfers responsibility for one or more activities or functions that would normally be performed in-house to a qualified vendor, for a specified period of time and at a negotiated fee, in accordance with terms stipulated in a service level agreement (SLA). One very important trend in the recent times has been the growth of human resource outsourcing. HR outsourcing is the outsourcing of peripheral but necessary administrative tasks such as payroll, benefits, education/training, recruiting personnel, administration, to realize economies of scale and achieve standardization of services.

The continuous digitization of human resource outsourcing driving the market demand positively. The increasing digital literacy and awareness in industries such as BFSI, healthcare, IT, hospitality, retail, and other industries are driving the demand for modern innovative recruitment processes. Also, the emergence of advanced analytics, 360-degree feedback, and the Internet of Things (IoT) is allowing organizations to implement and manage daily HR tasks through RPO. Thus, continuous technological advances and the increasing adoption of modern digital tools is expected to boost the growth of the human resource outsourcing market during the forecast period. Human resource outsourcing market analysis identifies the digitization of human resource outsourcing as one of the primary driving factors for the growth of this market during the next few years.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

Pinstripe, CGI, General Outsourcing, Hexaware, Capita, Neeyamo, Northgate Information Solutions, TCS, Randstad Holding, Accenture, Paychex, HP, Aon Hewitt, Talent2, Excellerate HRO, IBM, Capgemini, Adecco, Xerox, Ultimate Software, ADP, WNS, Genpact, Wipro, TriCore, PeopleStrong, MidlandHR

Human Resource Outsourcing Market 2024 segmentation by technology, applications, and five major geographical regions.

