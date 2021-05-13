Internet of Things (IoT) Middleware Market 2019 – Globally Market Size, Analysis, Share, Research, Business Growth and Forecast to 2025
IoT middleware is segmented into application and platform, which includes application management, data management, application enablement platform, device management platform, and connectivity management platform.
The IoT middleware market presents considerable opportunities for system integrators due to the increasing adoption of the connected devices across various vertical specific applications, such as connected cars, smart cities, connected logistics, smart healthcare, intelligent utilities, and connected workforce.
In 2018, the global Internet of Things (IoT) Middleware market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Internet of Things (IoT) Middleware status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet of Things (IoT) Middleware development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
CISCO SYSTEMS
ORACLE
RED HAT
THINGWORX
PROSYST (BOSCH)
CLEARBLADE
DAVRA NETWORKS
2LEMETRY (AMAZON)
ARRAYENT
AXIROS
MYDEVICES
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
System Integration
Professional Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Medical
Energy, Utilities
Transportation And Logistics
Agricultural
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Internet of Things (IoT) Middleware status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Internet of Things (IoT) Middleware development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
