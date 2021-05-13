Online Video Platform Market 2019: Industry Analysis by Top Companies – Akamai Technologies, Alphabet, Comcast, Brightcove, Frame.IO, Limelight Networks, Kaltura, Ooyala, Mediamelon, Panopto

Over the years, videos have become an important factor for content marketing as they have the potential for achieving the maximum reach of the audience or customers. Moreover, online video has gained tremendous popularity that has driven the market growth. Online video platforms is delivered by a video hosting service that helps users for uploading, converting, storing, and for playing back the video content on the internet. It provides various functionalities such as file conversion & transcoding, editing, ingesting, content sharing & accessibility, content storage & security, and other functions. Online video platforms are mainly deployed for achieving and managing seamless delivery of the content in a cost-effective way.

Increase in expenditure on advertisements has proliferated the growth of the online video platform market. However, the emergence and increased adoption of free and open-source online video platforms negatively impact the market growth.

Some of the key players influencing the online video platform market are Akamai Technologies, Inc., Alphabet Inc., Comcast Corporation, Brightcove Inc., Frame.IO, Inc., Limelight Networks, Inc., Kaltura Inc., Ooyala, Inc., Mediamelon, Inc., and Panopto Inc., among others.

The “Global Online Video Platform Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the online video platform industry with a focus on the global online video platform market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global online video platform market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end user, and geography. The global online video platform market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the online video platform market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the online video platform industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global online video platform market based on type, application, and end user. It also provides online video platform market size and forecast till 2025 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting online video platform market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis.

Also, key market players influencing the online video platform market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

