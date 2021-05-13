Oxygenated Solvents Market Comparison by Regions, Types, Trends, Application Segment and Analysis 2019-2027

Oxygenated solvents are the class of chemical widely used as a solvent and consist of molecules of oxygen. It has a unique property where the solute dissolves according to a specific temperature. Further oxygenated solvents are obtained from other chemicals through the process of synthesis. It is mainly used as a diluent, coupling agents, and as a functional additive. Few types of oxygenated solvents are alcohols, glycol ethers, methyl acetate, ethyl acetate, ketones, esters, etc. It is applied by various industries such as fragrance, adhesive, cosmetics, etc.

The Global Oxygenated Solvents Market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing regulation on environment for reducing the volatile organic compouds. Furthermore, increasing applicability for its high beneficial properties like low toxicity, high solvency power, etc. is likely to drive the demand for high-performance films in the coming years. However, high cost and performance is projected to hinder the growth of oxygenated solvents market. Likewise, development and commercialization of bio & green solvents may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

The global oxygenated solvents market is segmented on the basis of source, type, and application. On the basis of source, the oxygenated solvents market is segmented into, conventional solvents, bio & green solvents. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into, alcohols, esters, ketones, glycol ethers, glycol, bio & green solvent. Based on application, the global oxygenated solvents market is segmented into, paints & coatings, crop protection, pharmaceuticals, cleaners, personal care, lubricants, others.

Key Players: Basf Se Corporation, Dowdupont Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Ineos, Monument Chemical Inc., Petroliam Nasional Berhad, Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Sinopec Corporation, Solvay Sa

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

