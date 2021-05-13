Purpose Built Backup Appliance Market Analysis, Key Growth Drivers, Challenges, Leading Key Players Review, Demand and Upcoming Trend by Forecast to 2027 |IBM, NetApp, Microsoft Azure, Oracle, Symantec

“Purpose Built Backup Appliance Market” study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The global purpose built backup appliance market is segmented on the basis of system, service model, component, and end-user. Based on system, the purpose built backup appliance market is segmented into integrated system, mainframe systems, open system, and target systems. On the basis of service model, the purpose built backup appliance market is segmented into Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Platform as a Service (PaaS). Further, the purpose built backup appliance market is segmented on the basis of component into hardware, software, and services. The purpose built backup appliance market on the basis of the end-user is classified into BFSI, IT and Telecom, government, healthcare, education, manufacturing, travel and hospitality, energy and utility, and others.

The key players covered in this study:

1.Barracuda Network Inc.

2. CommVault Systems, Inc.

3. Dell EMC

4. Fujitsu Limited

5. Hewlett Packard Enterprise

6. IBM Corporation

7. NetApp, Inc.

8. Microsoft Azure

9. Oracle Corporation

10. Symantec Corporation

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global purpose built backup appliance market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The purpose built backup appliance market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The reports cover key developments in the purpose built backup appliance market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from purpose built backup appliance market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for purpose built backup appliance in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the purpose built backup appliance market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the purpose built backup appliance market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, systems, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Table of Contents:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY PURPOSE BUILT BACKUP APPLIANCE MARKET LANDSCAPE PURPOSE BUILT BACKUP APPLIANCE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS PURPOSE BUILT BACKUP APPLIANCE MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS PURPOSE BUILT BACKUP APPLIANCE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SYSTEM PURPOSE BUILT BACKUP APPLIANCE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SERVICE MODEL PURPOSE BUILT BACKUP APPLIANCE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT PURPOSE BUILT BACKUP APPLIANCE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER PURPOSE BUILT BACKUP APPLIANCE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE PURPOSE BUILT BACKUP APPLIANCE MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

