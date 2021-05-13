Rapid Advancements in Apm Automation Tools Market to Fuel Revenues Through 2025

The ‘Apm Automation Tools Market’ research report assembled by Persistence Market Research provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

Rapid evolution of software applications is creating need for performance management tools which can monitor and optimise the performance of these applications. Applications have evolved from stand-alone applications to client-server applications, distributed applications and recent cloud-based elastic applications. This rapid technological change is causing poor service delivery of businesses as it becomes difficult for software to manage increasing end-user traffic and provide excellent user experience at the same time.

APM automation tools provide performance metrics with baselines for applications and monitor these applications to find out any variance from the baseline. The performance metrics are displayed using data visualization which help in easy identification of any application problem.

APM Automation Tools Market: Drivers and Restraints

Primary driver for APM automation tool is the need for operational efficiency of applications to improve end-user experience. Furthermore, rapid increase in mobile app development to fulfil escalating customer requirements will also contribute to the growth of APM automation tools market. APM automation tools help in reducing the downtime related cost and mean-time-to-repair (MTTR). These advantages are expected increase the demand of APM automation tools.

However, high cost of the software hampers the market growth as most of the SMBs are reluctant in implementing expensive software. Technological issues such as lack of integrated monitoring capabilities and lack of visibility also pose as major challenges in the adoption of these tools.

Global APM Automation Tools Market: Market Segmentation

Global APM Automation Tools Market can be divided into four segments, based on Component, Type, Deployment and End-user.

Segmentation on basis of Component for APM Automation Tools Market:

The major segments of APM Automation Tools market on basis of component include:

Software

Service

Segmentation on basis of Type for APM Automation Tools Market:

The major segments of APM Automation Tools market on basis of type include:

App Metrics based APM

Code based APM

Network based APM

Segmentation on basis of Deployment for APM Automation Tools Market:

The major segments of APM Automation Tools market on basis of deployment include:

On-premise

Cloud

Hybrid

Segmentation on basis of End-user for APM Automation Tools Market:

The major segments of APM Automation Tools market on basis of end-user include:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Logistics

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Chemicals

Oil and Mining

Others

Global APM Automation Tools Market Technology Trends

Technological developments such as Cloud and DevOps are expected to create opportunities for APM automation tools. Furthermore, analytics as a component of APM solution will help to improve application quality.

Global APM Automation Tools Competitive Landscape

Some of the major APM automation tools vendors include AppDynamics, New Relic, Inc., Dynatrace LLC, Microsoft Corporation, CA Technologies, Inc., BMC Software, Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Dell Inc, AppNeta, and Riverbed Technology Inc. among others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global APM Automation Tools Market Segments

Global APM Automation Tools Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global APM Automation Tools Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for APM Automation Tools Market

Global APM Automation Tools Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in APM Automation Tools Market

APM Automation Tools Technology

Value Chain of APM Automation Tools

Global APM Automation Tools Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global APM Automation Tools Market includes

North America APM Automation Tools Market US Canada

Latin America APM Automation Tools Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe APM Automation Tools Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe APM Automation Tools Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific APM Automation Tools Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan APM Automation Tools Market

Middle East and Africa APM Automation Tools Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

