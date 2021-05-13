Rapid Tests Market global growth, share, demand and forecast to 2023 available in new report

The global rapid tests market generated $21,455 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $39,103 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2017 to 2023. Rapid tests are diagnostic assays designed for use where preliminary screening tests need to be conducted. These tests are easy, quick, and provide specific results; hence, are used in settings with limited resources. Rapid tests are incorporated in diagnosis of different diseases and health conditions such as HIV, influenza, malaria, cancer, pregnancy & fertility, and others.

The rapid tests market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in awareness regarding early diagnosis of disease, prevalence of infectious diseases, and need for low cost as well as accurate diagnostic testing. In addition, growth in personalized care and increased promotional activities by manufacturers encourage the usage rapid tests, which further facilitate the growth of the market. However, stringent government regulations for the approval of rapid tests and recall of several products due to false results are expected to impede the market growth.

The global rapid tests market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into over-the-counter (OTC) rapid test product and professional rapid test product. By application, the market is classified into infectious disease, cardiology, oncology, pregnancy & fertility, toxicology, glucose monitoring, and others. According to end user, it is segmented as hospital & clinic, diagnostic laboratory, home care, and others. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Over-the-counter (OTC) Rapid Test Product

Professional Rapid Test Product

By Application

Infectious Disease

HPV

Hepatitis

Influenza

Malaria

HIV

Others

Cardiology

Oncology

Pregnancy & Fertility

Toxicology

Glucose Monitoring

Others

By End User

Hospital & Clinic

Diagnostic Laboratory

Home Care

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Akers Biosciences, Inc.

Alere Inc. (Abbott Laboratories)

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cepheid, Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Roche Diagnostics

Abingdon Health

ARKRAY, Inc.

Biocom Diagnostics

Biomerica, Inc.

Demeditec Diagnostics GmbH

Epitope Diagnostics Inc.

NanoRepro AG.

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

