Rubber-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market 2019 to Expand at a CAGR of 7.15% by 2023: Including Competitor Analysis, Industry Product Demand, Key Regions & Applications

Rubber-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market Segmentation by Major Players:

3M Company, Adhesive Research Inc., Alfa International Corporation, American Biltrite Inc., American Flexible Products, Arkema Group (Bostik SA), Ashland Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd, Buhnen, Collano Adhesives, Dow Chemicals Company, Evans Adhesive Corporation Ltd, Franklin International, H.B. Fuller Company, Helmitin Adhesives, Henkel & Co, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Jowat Se, Wacker Chemie Ag, Mactac AG, Mapei SpA, Master Bond, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Tesa Se, Sika AG, Wisdom Adhesive Worldwide

The market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 7.15%, during 2019-2023 (the forecast period). The market is driven by a number of factors; the growing demand for lightweight and low-emission vehicles, increasing adoption of low-cost flexible packaging aids, however, and the market faces certain drawbacks, such as stringent environmental regulations regarding VOC emissions.

Lightweight Automobiles Driving the Market

The major driver for market is the increasing demand for lightweight vehicles. Lightweight vehicles require less maintenance and operation charges as they require less fuel consumption, and therefore, customers are more inclined toward lightweight automobiles. According to the US Department of Energy statistics, decreasing automobile weight by 10% can result in reduction of fuel consumption by 6%-8%.

Tapes are the Dominant Application

The global market has been segmented by technology, application, resin, and mode of application. By technology, water-based segment is expected to grow at a good rate during the forecast period, due to the government regulations regarding VOC’s, which are providing opportunities. By application, the tape segment is expected to grow at a good rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing usage of interior bonding and assembly applications, fabricating foam gaskets and seals, and duct tape. The market by resins, has been segmented into acrylics, silicones, elastomers, and others. The market has also been segmented by mode of application into permanent and removable.

Asia-Pacific Leads the Market

The market, based on the geographic area, is segmented into – Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific dominates the market with a share of more than 55% and is expected to grow during the forecast period. This demand is mainly from China, which dominates the market with a market share of 52%, and the demand is a result of rapid urbanization and industrialization in the country, which lends this region high potential for growth, during the forecast period.

