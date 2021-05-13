Security Screening Market Growth by 2027 – Top Competitors Analogic, Anviz Global, Aware, Iris ID, L3 Security and Detection Systems, Magal Security Systems Ltd, OSI Systems, 1Safran SA and Smiths Detection

Security screening is used in the public places to ensure security and detect illegal objects such as weapons, explosives and liquor among others. The increasing concerns for public safety and increasing government spending for security is the major factor that is expected to drive the growth of this market. The security screening market is expected to grow significantly in APAC in coming years.

Increasing terrorist attacks and increasing security at airports and public places are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market, whereas, high initial investments and performance failures are the major factors might hinder the growth of security screening market.

The global security screening market is segmented on the basis of product and application. Based on product, the market is segmented as X-ray scanner, biometric systems, shoe scanner, explosive trace detector, electromagnetic metal detector and liquid scanner. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as border check point, airport, government applications, private sector, public places and others.

Security Screening Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years.

Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem.

The Security Screening Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

