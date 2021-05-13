Space Launch Services Market in Satellite Segment is Expected to Observe High Growth Rate Over 2024

The Space Launch Services market study focuses major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets and materials, capacities and technologies, and on the changing structure.

Based on payload, space launch services market is categorized in to satellite, human spacecraft, testing probes, cargo and stratollite. Satellite segment will observe high growth rate owing to increasing need for earth monitoring to obtain accurate & relevant information for mineral exploration, mapping, resource management and land use planning.

Space Launch Services Market will experience surge in demand owing to increasing satellite launches across the globe. Surge in demand for satellite launches for educational, commercial and military application will drive the industry during forecast period.

Increasing importance of satellites for planetary science, space exploration, geo information, telecommunication and socio-economic development encourage the investment is satellite technology across the globe. Developing nation’s increasing interest in interplanetary technology fuels the space launch services market.

Technological advancements in planetary and interplanetary satellite carrier will improve the service quality thereby supporting industry growth. For instance, SpaceX developing ITS and Falcon Heavy launch vehicles, United launch alliance (ULA) in partnership with Blue Origin is developing BE-4 LOX/methane engine for first stage booster rocket. New technology vehicles are expected to increase the success rate and accuracy of space launch services market.

Complying with regulatory norms and limited intellectual resources pose challenge for industry growth. Space launch services industry requires highly qualified and well-trained resources for high success rate. Service providers lacking skilled human resource may hamper the industry growth.

Asia Pacific space launch services market is driven by governments are spending on satellite technology and exploration program. Countries such as China & India strengthening their military and defense system will boost the industry revenue during forecast time frame. In 2016, China premiered 2 new rockets supporting its future line of orbital satellite carriers. China’s long march series of rocket accounted for quarter of orbital launches in 2016. High investment and continuous technology development in region drive the industry demand in Asia Pacific.

Space launch services industry participants include Antrix Corporation, Arianespace, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, Eurockot Launch Services, ILS, ISC Kosmotras, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Orbital, ATK, SpaceX, Starsem, ULA. High investment from private sector supported by long term government development programs will boost industry revenue. Increasing interest from private sector will increase the industry competition during the forecast period.

