Virtual Currency Market Emerging Growth Analysis, Demand Business Opportunities to 2024 | DeNA, Wooga, Gree, Rovio Entertainment, Zynga, Tencent Holdings, King.com, Facebook, CrowdStar, Playdom, Kabam

Virtual Currency is an unregulated digital money that is issued and controlled by the developers and used by specific virtual communities. These currencies are used to purchase real-world services and goods, but do not have a valid tender. In addition, these offer a convenient way to perform transitions without the involvement of banks and provide worldwide financial integration. Increase in proliferation of malicious software and recognition of virtual currencies by the developed countries drive the market. However, security issues and lack of financial measures in standardizing the virtual currencies restrain this growth. The less developed financial infrastructure of countries having high smartphone usage, for instance, in Kenya, half of the national GDP is operated by digital currency is opportunistic for the market.

Virtual currency is a type of digital currency that is only available in electronic form and not in physical form. It is stored and transacted in only through designated software, mobile or computer applications, or through dedicated digital wallets, and the transactions occur over the Internet or over secure dedicated networks. Virtual currency is considered to be a subset of the digital currency group, which also includes cryptocurrencies. Virtual currency can be defined as an electronic representation of monetary value that may be issued, managed and controlled by private issuers, developers, or the founding organization. Such virtual currencies are often represented in terms of tokens and may remain unregulated without a legal tender. Unlike regular money, it relies on a system of trust and may not be issued by a central bank or other banking regulatory authority.

Coinbase, Elliptic, Ripple, Bitpay, Safello, Xapo, milliPay Systems, CoinJar, GoCoin, and Unicoin, TinyCo., DeNA, Wooga GmbH, Gree, Rovio Entertainment, Zynga, Tencent Holdings, King.com, Facebook, CrowdStar, Playdom, Kabam, Electronic Arts

