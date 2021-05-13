Wealth Management Market Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2023 | BlackRock, UBS, Allianz, Vanguard Group, State Street Global Advisors, PIMCO, Fidelity Investments, AXA, Credit Suisse, BNY Mellon

Global Wealth Management Market 2018 by Manufacturers Countries Type and Application Forecast to 2023

The increasing use of SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) services is expected to lead to process automation across the globe, which in turn would facilitate the systematic transfer plan by cutting the costs and risks associated with it. This will help in increasing client protection and the stability of the financial system; thus, leading to market growth.

This report studies the Wealth Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Wealth Management market by product type and applications/end industries.

Constant rise in the number of global High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) and compliance with stringent industry regulations are expected to drive the wealth management platform market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: BlackRock, UBS, Allianz, Vanguard Group, State Street Global Advisors, PIMCO, Fidelity Investments, AXA, Credit Suisse, BNY Mellon, Credit Agricole, Capital, DWS

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Wealth Management.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Human Advisory

Robo Advisory

Hybrid

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Banks

Investment Management Firms

Trading And Exchange Firms

Brokerage Firms

Others

Table of Content:

1 Wealth Management Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 BlackRock

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Wealth Management Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 BlackRock Wealth Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 UBS

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Wealth Management Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 UBS Wealth Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Allianz

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Wealth Management Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Allianz Wealth Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Vanguard Group

3 Global Wealth Management Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Wealth Management Market Size by Regions

5 North America Wealth Management Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Wealth Management Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Wealth Management Revenue by Countries

8 South America Wealth Management Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Wealth Management by Countries

10 Global Wealth Management Market Segment by Type

11 Global Wealth Management Market Segment by Application

12 Global Wealth Management Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

