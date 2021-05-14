2019 Smart Stadium Market Segmentation, Growth Insights, Future Forecast 2024, Industry Share, Gross Margin, Price and Revenue

Report Titled: “Global Smart Stadium Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

Smart Stadium Market report presents in-depth analysis of Smart Stadium which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Smart Stadium market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Smart Stadium market report also includes new upcoming technology of Smart Stadium Industry that will helps to our clients.

Market Overview:

The smart stadium market has been valued at USD 5.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.53% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024) to reach USD 15 billion by 2024. The trend of stadiums getting completely digital will drive the smart stadium market.

– Fans who visit the stadiums are expecting a more intuitive experience, and the host countries are looking for new ways to increase the return on investment (ROI) on their complex. Therefore, stadiums and arenas are now not only a house for athletic prowess, competition, and large audiences; they are a vehicle for showcasing technological advancements.

– Consumers with technological advancements prefer updates and stats on their mobile devices, leading stadiums to find newer ways to monetize, fill the stadium, and compel the fans to increase expenditure. They can watch the video from the cloud itself from the stadium, also they can broadcast the arena directly to social media.

– With the growing number of sports events happening around the world, people tend to watch the game live, then watch it on TV which is driving the smart stadium market.

– The major challenge for the smart stadium market would be the high initial investment to upgrade, also there is uncertainty in return of investments. Global Smart Stadium Market Covers Major Key Players: Smart Stadium Market Covers manufacturers on the basis of market status, production, consumption and forecast details.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

Cisco Systems Inc

Johnson Controls International PLC

CenturyLink Inc

Honeywell International Inc

Aruba Networks (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)

John Mezzalingua Associates LLC

Vix IP Pty Ltd

NXP Semiconductors NV

AllGoVision Technologies Pvt Ltd Scope of the Report: