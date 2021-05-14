2019 Web Analytics Market Segmentation, Growth Insights, Future Forecast 2024, Industry Share, Gross Margin, Price and Revenue

Report Titled: “Global Web Analytics Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

Web Analytics Market report presents in-depth analysis of Web Analytics which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Web Analytics market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Web Analytics market report also includes new upcoming technology of Web Analytics Industry that will helps to our clients.

Market Overview:

The web analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 15.2% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The web analytics market is expected to gain momentum from the steady rise in marketing automation and online shopping trends going across the world.

– Web analytics is the analysis of managing and integrating a huge variety of data to help in the creation of an understanding of the visitor’s experience via online interaction, in a data-driven business model.

– Increasing awareness about the effective utilization of large chunks of unorganized, random data and improved performance of web analytics solutions by different enterprises is expected to create many opportunities in the market.

– The rising demand for web analytics has led to the invention of new technologies and solutions. The applications of web analytics help enterprises plan and publish relevant content on the website, create ads and launch marketing campaigns to target potential customers and convert them into buyers by gaining insight of their behavior and buying pattern.

– However, data privacy is a concern that is seen as a major drawback to web analytic solutions. For instance, in November 2018, cryptocurrency exchange platform Gate.io was the target of hackers who breached a widely used web analytics platform Statcounter to steal cryptocurrency from the exchange, which strengthens the point of data privacy concerns. Global Web Analytics Market Covers Major Key Players: Web Analytics Market Covers manufacturers on the basis of market status, production, consumption and forecast details.

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Facebook Inc.

Webtrends Inc.

Adobe Systems Incorporated.

Yahoo! Inc. (Verizon)

Microsoft Inc.

comScore Inc.

Splunk Inc.

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Tableau Software

SAS Institute

Teradata Corporation

Applied Technologies Internet S.A.

Hootsuite Inc.

SimilarWeb Ltd. Scope of the Report: