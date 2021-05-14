Advanced Medical Stopcock Market Analysis to 2027- B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smiths Medical, Nipro, Elcam Medical, Merit Medical Systems, Codan USA, Nordson Corporation, Cook, JCM MED, and Utah Medical Products

According to a new market research study titled “Advanced Medical Stopcock Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, End User and Geography”. The global advanced medical stopcock market is expected to reach US$ 1,167.6 Mn in 2027 from US$ 841.3 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global advanced medical stopcock market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

The market for advanced medical stopcock is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as growing incidence of chronic diseases, rapidly growing number of surgical procedures and growing geriatric population. However, the market is likely to face challenge such as safety concern while using the stopcock, this factor is likely to lower down the use of stopcock in future.. In addition it is likely to experience growth opportunities due to growing numbers of hospitals across the world.

Get PDF sample copy: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00002772/

The major players operating in the advanced medical stopcock market include, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smiths Medical, Nipro, Elcam Medical, Merit Medical Systems, Codan USA, Nordson Corporation, Cook, JCM MED, and Utah Medical Products Inc. among the others. The market has carried out various organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market which has assisted in strengtheningtheir product offering in the market.

Low-pressure stopcock segment is expected to grow the market for advanced medical stopcock over the forecast period by type segment.

Global advanced medical stopcock market was segmented by type and end user. The type segment was classified as low-pressure stopcocks, medium-pressure stopcocks and high-pressure stopcocks. Based on end user the market is classified as hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and homecare.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market and it is expected to be the fastest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific is recognized as a developing market for the medical devices. The growth is driven by the factors such as rising prevalence of the infectious disease across the region. Also the rising initiatives by the government of India and Australia are likely to foster the growth of the market during forecast period.

Inquire for Discount: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00002772/

Strategic Insights

Organic and inorganic growth strategies were observed among which organic strategy was the most adopted strategy in global advanced medical stopcock industry. For instance, in December, 2018, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. announced acquisition of Vascular Insights, LLC, Merit acquired assets such as ClariVeinIC and ClariVeinOC specialty infusion and occlusion catheter systems. Thus, the acquisitions of the smaller companies are assisting in strengthening their portfolio and business.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/