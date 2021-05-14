Africa Non Lethal Weapons Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2016-2022

Description

The Africa Non-Lethal Weapons Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.94% till 2020. Non-lethal weapon systems are mostly used in operations for maintaining peace and order, controlling civilians, security and conducting humanitarian missions and for committing some petty crimes.

Market Dynamics

The civilian sales of Non-Lethal Weapons, which was extremely small till a few years back, will start to rise there, as awareness and means to buy products like Pepper Sprays comes with the population. Crime rates have only increased in recent times and this can be proved by the fact that South Africa, Papua New Guinea, Nigeria and Kenya come amongst the most crime infested countries in the world. Law enforcement plays a vital role in the protection of right to life, safety and security of a person. Non-Lethal weapons find their applications in activities such as riot control, cross border control, and many others.

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10063773

In April of 2015 South Africa saw violent protests and demonstrations by civilians against the foreign immigrants. This was the second such xenophobic incident has taken place in South Africa and the issue has not been laid to rest

This could indicate a further violence outbreak triggering the need of the South African Government to upgrade their riot control equipment that is their non-lethal weapon store. The non-lethal weapons market is driven by rise in the rate of violent crimes, and high amount of investment in research and development activities for advancement of non-lethal weapons.

However, factors such as stringent weapon laws and safety regulations for civilians, opposition from human rights activists and rising number of incidents causing adverse effects due to use of non-lethal weapons are hindering the growth of non-lethal weapons market

Market Segmentation

The market has been segmented:

On the basis of Product – Ammunition, Direct Contact Weapons, Directed Energy Weapons and Others

On the basis of End-Users – Law Enforcement, Special Forces and Others

On the basis of Technology – Chemical Non-Lethal Weapons, Acoustic Non-Lethal Weapons, Electromagnetic Non-Lethal Weapons, Mechanical and Kinetic Non-Lethal Weapons. Africa along with Middle East segment held the major share of the market in the Bio-Chemical Non-Lethal weapons market

Geographical Analysis

By region, the market is segmented into South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and others. South Africa held the major share of market and is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Key players

Some of the key players in the Africa Non-Lethal Weapons Market are Africor, Megaray and Rheinmettal Denel Munitions.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Africa Non Lethal Weapons Market segments

Africa Non Lethal Weapons Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Africa Non Lethal Weapons Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Africa Non Lethal Weapons Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

Africa

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Africa

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10063773

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Africa Non Lethal Weapons Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage