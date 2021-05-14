Airborne ISR Market – Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share And Demand Forecast From 2016-2022
Description
A vital part of the aviation market, the airborne ISR market is essential in playing an important role towards providing accurate intelligence and surveillance during military operations. Aside from military, airborne ISR technology is widely used during critical operations involving disaster control, such as dealing with the aftermath of floods, earthquakes, and other such calamities.
End Users/Technology
End users of the market are primarily the military and other military associated bodies. Due to this, vendors need to take special care in providing accurate ISR systems that are also capable of withstanding possible breaches in the architecture’s security. Integration of broadband and internet with military aircraft systems has become a very popular addition to ISR systems in recent times, aiding troops and squadrons with mission planning, data extraction, last minute en route intelligence management, etc. Vendors need to also make sure that the antenna and related wireless features be guarded with multi-layer security codes.
Market Dynamics
The market is expected to register a fair amount of growth during the forecast period, primarily due to demands for newer technologies from vendors. Latest market trends have suggested that clients are investing into modernising their ISR systems in the hope for more accurate and secure systems while at the same time, staying ahead of other competing parties.
Major defence contractors are obtaining heavy investments by powerful global economies, notably the US and Japan, in efforts to improve border security, surveillance, and military intelligence
Reduced tolerance to losses in life and shifts to net-centric warfare are among other factors that are pushing for better performance by the market in the forthcoming years.
With lower funds being sanctioned to militaries, slight downturns in the market can be expected. However, increasing customer funding to the market’s research and development will ensure availability of newer and better technologies, slightly alleviating the hindrance of lower military funds.
Market Segmentation
The market is segmented into intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance on the basis of purpose; into airborne ground surveillance, maritime patrol, and airborne warning and signals intelligence; and into manned and unmanned UAVs on the basis of type.
Regional Analysis
Geographically, the global airborne ISR market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Asia), and South America. Amongst these, North America emerged the dominant segment with the US being a notable revenue generator within the region. Also, with the US being the largest spender on aerospace defence systems globally, the airborne ISR market within the region is expected to witness massive development in the forthcoming years.
Key players
Key players in the global airborne ISR market include BAE Systems, UTC Aerospace Systems, L-3Communications, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Raytheon,Thales, Rockwell Collins, General Dynamics, and Northrop Grumman.
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
