Aircraft Seating Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2016-2022

The global aircraft seating market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.15% from 2016 to 2021 to reach USD 16.94 Billion by 2021

One of the major drivers for the growth of the market will be the increasing modernization of aircraft seating. The airlines will be prompted to make significant upgrades to their seating arrangements owing to factors such as the recent increase in passenger traffic and the requirement to meet passenger demands.

The airlines can include better seating configuration on routes that do not have high density and compact seating and more seats in the economy class in high-traffic routes. Another determining factor is the average paying capacity of the public traveling via a particular route. If the route is most frequented by High Net Worth Individual group and business travelers, then airlines can use wider seats with more leg room. The airline can make up for fewer seats by selling better seats at a much higher rate.

The Global Aircraft Seating Market is segmented into Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft and Regional Transport Aircraft on the basis of the Aircraft Type. The Very Large Aircraft segment of the global aircraft seating market is expected to dominate the market during the forecast timeframe. It is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the growing prominence of comfortable and advanced aircraft seat design in the very large aircraft.

The market is segmented into Business Class, Premium Economy Class, First Class and Economy Class on the basis of Seat Class. In this segmentation the business class segment dominates the global aircraft seating market with the largest market share and is expected to continue its dominance

The premium economy class segment is expected to grow at the second highest CAGR during the forecast period. By Component, the market is segmented into Foam and Fittings, Seat Actuators and Others. By Fit, the market is segmented into Retrofit and Line-fit.

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East hold the major shares in the market. North America is the largest market in the industry and is expected to remain so. However, Asia-Pacific region has been witnessing strong growth over the past few years.

The aviation industry’s growth can also be attributed to the increase in trade & tourism, as well as the increasing disposable incomes of the middle class population in emerging economies, such as India and China

China and India are anticipated to be among the biggest contributors of the aircraft seating market by 2022.

Some of the key players in the aircraft seating market include – Recaro Aircraft Seating, GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Aviointeriors S.p.A. (Italy), B/E Aerospace, Inc. (U.S.), Zodiac Aerospace (France), Acro Aircraft Seating (U.K.), Thompson Aero Seating Ltd. (U.K.) and ZIM Flugsitz GmbH (Germany). The other prominent vendors in the market are Pitch Aircraft Seating Systems, Expliseat, Optimares and Aero Seating Technologies.

It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

