Aircraft Synthetic Vision Systems Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2016-2022

Market Dynamics

With synthetic vision systems gaining importance in modern aviation, the market is expected to register a fair amount of growth during the forecast period.

Factors such as improvements in government regulations towards making compulsory the inclusion of SVS in aircrafts are expected to drive the market forward.

While such regulations would help increase prevalence of SVS in aircrafts, they also benefit operators by enabling them to function during more challenging situations, enhance airport and flight time efficiency, and cost saving solutions through advanced vision capabilities.

Vendors in the market are focusing investments into new and improved SVS technologies for diverse aircrafts, primarily to help create better navigational capability to ease gate-to-gate operation by reducing climatic implications. This would enable airports to operate with fewer delays even during high air traffic. With such functional promises in place, the market is expected to thrive and progress further in the forthcoming years.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by operation into manned and unmanned, and by type into synthetic vision, enhanced vision, and HUD.

Geographical Analysis

Regionally, the market is segregated into Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and EMEA (Europe, middle-East and Africa). Amongst these, EMEA emerged as the dominant segment in terms of global market share, owing to Europe being one of the largest and most prominent aviation markets globally. The region is to witness significant growth in the forthcoming years, especially with the surging installations of synthetic vision systems in general aviation aircrafts, commercial helicopters, and lately, even military helicopters designed for low altitude exercises (with requirements to handle low-visibility atmospheric conditions).

Key players

Key players in the global aircraft synthetic vision systems market include Cobham, Rockwell Collins, Honeywell, Universal Avionics Systems, Garmin, Aspen Avionics, ENSCO Avionics,Avidyne, ForeFlight, Xavion, Gulfstream,Hilton Software, L-3 Avionics Systems, Symbolic Flight, Sagetech, and ZG Optique.

