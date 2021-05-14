Airport Baggage Market Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast From 2016-2022

Market Dynamics

Increased air travel by the global population in general and enhancement of airport infrastructure are the biggest factors that are expected to give the market a boost in the forthcoming years. Other factors that can pave better growth prospects include efforts towards improvements in airport efficiency, aircraft turnaround time, and customer satisfaction. While so many factors are seen to be driving the market forward, other complications such as high initial investments and complex architecture pose to be formidable deterrents to the aforementioned progress. However, limited airspace coupled with increasing passenger and cargo traffic are expected to alleviate such probabilities.

Key strategies adopted by vendors include drawing investments towards improved technology, new product development, mergers and acquisitions, and providing customized solutions. Eminent airports are kept under constant reviewing and surveillance in order to gain information on what kind of customization the process of baggage handling can undergo.

Rise in construction of new airports in emerging economies have also opened up new growth prospects towards the market’s expansion and penetration into the lower regional segments, notably the Middle-East, Africa, and Latin America

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented on the basis of airport class, identification technology, service, BHS type, and efficiency.

On the basis of airport class, it is segmented into A, B, and C; on the basis of identification technology, into barcode and RFID

On the basis of service, into self-service and assisted service

On the basis of BHS type, into conveyors and destination coded vehicles

On the basis of efficiency, into below 3000, 3000 to 6000, and above 6000

Regional Analysis

The market is geographically segregated into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle-East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, North America holds the largest share in the market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific segment is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing passenger traffic and new airport constructions in emerging economies.

Key players

Key players in the global airport baggage handling system market include Vanderlande Industries, Siemens AG, Daifuku Company, Pteris Global Limited, Fives Group, GrenzebachMaschinenbu GMBH, Logplan LLC, G&S Airport Conveyor, BCS Group, and Beumer Group.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Airport Baggage Market segments

Airport Baggage Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Airport Baggage Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Airport Baggage Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Airport Baggage Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage