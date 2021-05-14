Airport Passenger Screening Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2016-2022

Market Dynamics

With a lot of weight being stressed on security within airports, there is a constant need to examine, rework, and replace existing security systems in place. Chief amongst them being passenger screening.

Recent increase in global air traffic and the growing need to improve and maintain airport efficiency are seen to be important growth driving factors for the market, both presently as well as in the forthcoming years

Other factors aiding the market’s growth and expansion include faster operating systems, newer technologies, regulatory reforms, and collaborations between airports and agencies such as TSA among many others. Another interesting observation made within the market is the increasing popularity of private security providers and the screening services they are offering. This comes as a result of growing concerns over delays in passenger check-ins and screenings.

Due to the presence of strong rivalry among many prominent private security players, the market is very competitive. Vendors are continuously introducing technologically efficient replacements with factors such as growing air-traffic and compatibility to meet future requirements governing product design and feature.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented on the basis of technology into –

Metal and explosive detection systems

Advanced imaging systems/whole body imaging

Among the two, the advanced imaging systems segment is expected to register a better growth rate during the forecast period. This comes as a result of their ability to detect concealable items in a passenger or his luggage.

This and their ability to detect non-metal explosives effectively makes them the more favored choice to operators. Lately, vendors have also started incorporating millimetre wave technology in these systems to enable them to screen objects hidden under people’s clothing.

Regional Analysis

The market is geographically segmented into Asia-Pacific, EMEA (Europe, Middle-East, and Africa), and the Americas.

Amongst these, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to rapid expansion and deeper penetration in the region

This also comes as a result of higher investments in the region, growing air traffic in the region, and many emergent economies emerging as lucrative markets for automated passenger screening systems.

Key players

Key players in the global airport passenger screening systems market include CEIA, L-3 Communications, Nuctech, RapiScan Systems, SDI, American Science and Engineering, Analogic, Autoclear, and Optosecurity.

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

