Asia Pacific Heavy Lift Helicopter Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2016-2022

This makes the helicopter even more manoeuvrable than the fixed wing aircrafts for example it can fly forward, backward, take off, land vertically, hover etc. A heavy lift helicopter is a sub-division of the parent aircraft. It is supposed to meet a number of requirements. Some of the notable characteristics are as follows:

Seven blade rotor with elastomeric head and high-performance composite blades

Glass cockpit with four-axis autopilot and sensors for all-weather capability

A crew of 2 pilots and 10-15 tonnes of cargo

Possibility to refuel in air

Dimensions of at least 12 x 3.2 x 3 (in metres)

Max take-off weight 36,000 kg

Max speed 300km/hr

Range of 500 km with 10-13 tonnes load or 360 km with 15 tonnes

The end users are mainly the military, disaster management forces, tourism agencies, research agencies etc.

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10063782

Market Dynamics:

The following factors are significant in deciding the fate of the market:

Market Drivers:

These elite airships fortified with modular ballistic protection are a great addition to military. These could be used to rapidly deploy troops, provide reinforcing supports to the forward assault squads, and perform surprise and shock assaults.

Large number of personnel could be quickly deployed by the disaster management forces during times of natural crisis events.

These helicopters are indispensible in carrying food and medicine to mountainous regions inaccessible by road transports. Similarly these vehicles are used to transport tourists.

The falling prices of oil also boost this sector directly because these helicopters use oil as its fuel.

Market Restraints:The high manufacturing cost is the major hindrance to the markets. These helicopters are also prone to accidents and causalities owing to the conditions and risky jobs it does.

Market Opportunities:Market opportunities mainly lie in modernisation of the infrastructure so that these helicopters could be self-manufactured and not bought from the European or Russian dealers at steep prices.

Market Segmentation:

Based on application, the market can be segmented intoMilitary,Civil,Economic Categories.

Geographic Analysis:

Asia Pacific is registering the fastest growth rate in this sector. Several nations like India, China, N & S Korea, Japan etc. are acquiring more and more of these airships to bolster their military strength.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the market are:Fuji heavy industries,Mitsubishi,Boeing corp.,Textron corp.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Asia Pacific Heavy Lift Helicopter Market segments

Asia Pacific Heavy Lift Helicopter Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Asia Pacific Heavy Lift Helicopter Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Asia Pacific Heavy Lift Helicopter Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10063782

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Asia Pacific Heavy Lift Helicopter Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage