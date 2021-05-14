Collision Avoidance System Market Top Key Players – Delphi Automotive LLP, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Autoliv, Inc., General Electric Company, Rockwell Collins, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Siemens AG, Alstom SA, and Wabtec Corporation.

Collision avoidance systems are designed to decrease the accidents and crashes between two vehicles. Such systems involve technologies such as LiDAR, RADAR, ultrasonic, and camera, which monitors the environment of the vehicle constantly and assists the driver by crash warning or by avoiding a collision. The system is capable to detect and warn the driver of potential hazard conditions in the forward, side, and rear regions of the vehicle. The collision avoidance systems have applications in automotive, aerospace & defense, marine, and rail.

Increase in demand for automated vehicles predominantly drives the automobile collision avoidance system market. In addition, improved visibility & enhanced safety supplements the market. However, high installation cost hampers the growth of the market to a greater extent. On the other hand, increase in automotive safety norms and electronic integration in automotive is anticipated to create greater opportunities for market expansion.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The base year for the market research study is 2018 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2023.

The report comes with various key features which includes:

Market Structure: Industry Overview, Life cycle analysis, value chain and supply chain analysis

Market Dynamics Analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, Trade analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast upto 2023

Competitive landscape: Market share of companies, geographical presence, product launches, mergers & acquisitions and others

Strategic Insights: Market segments attractiveness, associated growth opportunities and BPS Analysis

Emerging industry trends

Growth opportunities for the existing and new players

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

– Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

– Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

– Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)

– Parking assistance

– Others (blind spot detection & night vision)

BY TECHNOLOGY

– LIDAR

– RADAR

– Ultrasonic

– Camera

BY APPLICATION

– Automotive

– Aerospace & Defense

– Marine

– Rail

BY REGION

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – UK

– – Germany

– – France

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – China

– – Japan

– – India

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Latin America

– – Middle East

– – Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

– Delphi Automotive LLP

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– Denso Corporation

– Autoliv, Inc.

– General Electric Company

– Rockwell Collins, Inc.

– Honeywell International, Inc.

– Siemens AG

– Alstom SA

– Wabtec Corporation

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVES

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. High bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. High-to-moderate threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.3.4. High-to-moderate intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. Moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.4. KEY MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in demand for automated vehicles

3.5.1.2. Improved visibility and enhanced safety

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High installation cost

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increase in automotive safety norms

3.5.3.2. Electronic integration in automotive

CHAPTER 4 COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEM MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL (ACC)

4.2.1. Key market trends, market size and forecast

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3. AUTONOMOUS EMERGENCY BRAKING (AEB)

4.3.1. Key market trends, market size and forecast

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.4. LANE DEPARTURE WARNING SYSTEM (LDWS)

4.4.1. Key market trends, market size and forecast

4.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.5. PARKING ASSISTANCE

4.5.1. Key market trends, market size and forecast

4.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.6. OTHERS (BLIND SPOT DETECTION & NIGHT VISION)

4.6.1. Key market trends, market size and forecast

4.6.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

CHAPTER 5 COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEM MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. LIDAR

5.2.1. Key market trends, market size and forecast

5.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.3. RADAR

5.3.1. Key market trends, market size and forecast

5.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.4. ULTRASONIC

5.4.1. Key market trends, market size and forecast

5.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.5. CAMERA

5.5.1. Key market trends, market size and forecast

5.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

Continue…

