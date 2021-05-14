Educational Services Global Market Report 2019 | Industry Trends and Growth Opportunities

The educational services market consists of the revenues earned from educational services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide instruction and training in a wide variety of subjects. The instruction and training is provided by specialized establishments, such as schools, colleges, universities, and training centers.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global educational services market, accounting for 37% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global educational services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global educational services market.

This report provides an in-depth overview of the Educational Services market. This includes market characteristics, consisting of segmentation, market share, trends and strategies for this market. The Market Size section provides historical forecasts of market growth and future. Further the major companies operating within the market are also analyzed in the report

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Scope of the report:

Markets Covered: Other Educational Services, Colleges, Universities, And Professional Schools, Elementary And Secondary Schools, Fine Arts Schools, Sports And Recreation Instruction, Language Schools, Exam Preparation And Tutoring, All Other Miscellaneous Schools And Instruction, Educational Support Services, Business Colleges or Schools offering Baccalaureate or Graduate Degrees, Conservatories of Music, Hospitality Management Schools offering Baccalaureate or Graduate Degrees, Law Schools, Hospital Management Schools offering Baccalaureate or Graduate Degrees, Universities, Junior Colleges, Academies, Elementary or Secondary, Handicapped, Schools For, Elementary or Secondary, High Schools offering Both Academic And Technical Courses, High Schools offering Both Academic And Vocational Courses, Military Academies, Elementary or Secondary, Montessori Schools, Elementary or Secondary, Parochial Schools, Elementary or Secondary

Companies Mentioned: University of California System, Texas A&M University, University of Michigan, Columbia University, Harvard University

Metrics Covered: Number Of Students, Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, educational services indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Report Structure Educational Services Market Characteristics Market Product Analysis Educational Services Market Supply Chain Market Customer Information Educational Services Market Trends And Strategies Educational Services Market Size And Growth Market Regional Analysis Educational Services Market Segmentation Market Metrics Asia-Pacific Educational Services Market Western Europe Educational Services Market Eastern Europe Educational Services Market North America Educational Services Market South America Educational Services Market Middle East Educational Services Market Africa Educational Services Market Educational Services Market Competitive Landscape Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Educational Services Market Market Background: Commercial Services Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

