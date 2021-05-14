Egg Allergy Market will register a CAGR of almost 7.10% by 2023

Overview:

As per the analysis of market Research Future (MRFR), the global egg allergy market has been advancing at a steady pace and is expected to capture a CAGR of 7.10% over the forecast period of 2018-2023. The global egg allergy market is expected to catapult to USD 2304.3 Mn by the end of 2023 from USD 1526.8 Mn in 2017.

Egg allergy is caused by a protein in eggs which triggers an abnormal reaction to the immune system such as rash, vomiting, eczema, stomach pain, wheezing, runny nose, nausea, and in rare cases, anaphylaxis. Egg allergy is very common in children and tends to outgrow with age, even though in some cases, egg allergy may persist for a lifetime. Recent studies indicate that egg allergy has become more persistent than previously believed. According to the report published by, McGill University in2016, egg allergy is common in infants and young children and affects 1 to 2% of the preschool children. Such a rise in incidences of egg allergies increase the demand for diagnostic tests and medications and spur the growth of the global egg allergy market. Egg allergy diagnosis procedures have shown noteworthy developments such as skin test and blood tests which have become easy and time-saving. For instance, in August 2018, Creative Diagnostics has developed a set of humanized monoclonal antibodies (IgM, IgG or IgA) that can be used as calibrators, positive, negative, or quality controls in assay development and manufacturing of diagnostic kits. Conversely, the growth of the global egg allergy market might be hampered by a lack of awareness regarding egg allergy. In developing countries, people are negligent towards egg allergies and tend to avoid treatment and diagnosis for the same which limits the market growth in such regions. Also, poor healthcare infrastructure and inaccessibility restrain market growth. Also, allergy detection tests such as blood tests and skin tests are expensive, and a small error in the procedure can cause huge loss. Skin tests cost around USD 60 to 300 while blood tests can go up to USD 200 to 1000 which cannot be afforded by everyone. Furthermore, allergy tests are not generally covered under health insurance policies. Thus, unfavorable reimbursement policies and high costs associated with allergy diagnostic tests constrain the growth of the market to a large extent. Technological advancements in screening procedures provide favorable backgrounds for the growth of the market while technical difficulties associated with them are likely to pose a challenge for the market growth.

Segmentation:

The Global Egg Allergy Market has been segmented based on age group, diagnosis & treatment, and end user.

By age group, the Global Egg Allergy Market has been segmented into children (0-18 years and adults (18+ years).

By diagnosis & treatment, the global egg allergy market has been segmented into diagnosis and treatment. The diagnosis segment has been further segmented into skin test, blood test, food challenge, and others. The treatment segment has been further segmented into medication and oral immunotherapy. The medication sub-segment has been further segmented into antihistamine, epinephrine, and others.

By end user, the Global Egg Allergy Market has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, research institutes, and others.

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned In The Egg Allergy Market Report:

North America ( United States)

Europe ( Germany, France, UK)

Asia-Pacific ( China, Japan, India)

Latin America ( Brazil)

The Middle East & Africa



Competitive Landscape:

Mylan N.V. (US), Genetech, Inc. (US), Sanofi (France), Creative Diagnostics (US), Alletess Medical Laboratory (US), HYCOR Biomedical (US), Kaleo, Inc. (US), Impax Laboratories, Inc (US), Kaleo, Inc. (US), Quest Diagnostics (US), Impax Laboratories (US), Imutest Ltd. (UK), and ImmuneTech (US) are the key players in the global egg allergy market.

