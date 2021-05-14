Electric Bikes Market Expected To Reach $23.83 Billion By 2025 | Trek Bicycle Corporation, Accell Group, Fuji-ta Bicycle Co., Ltd, Derby Cycle, Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Jiangsu xinri e-vehicle Co., Ltd.

The Global Electric Bikes Market Size Was Valued At $16.34 Billion In 2017, And Is Expected To Reach $23.83 Billion By 2025, Registering A CAGR Of 4.9% From 2018 To 2025.

The recent report titled “The Electric Bikes Market” Added by Premium Market Insights is a focused study encompassing the market segmentation primarily based on type and application. The report investigates the key drivers leading to the growth of the Electric Bikes market during the forecast period and analyzes the factors that may hinder the market growth in the future. Besides, the report highlights the potential opportunities for the market players and future trends of the market by a logical and calculative study of the past and current market scenario.

The major players operating in the global electric bikes market focus on key market strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. They have been also focusing on strengthening their market reach to maintain their goodwill in the ever-competitive market. Some of the key players in the market include Trek Bicycle Corporation, Accell Group, Fuji-ta Bicycle Co., Ltd, Derby Cycle, Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Jiangsu xinri e-vehicle Co., Ltd.

Other key players operating in the market include Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (GenZe), Bionx International Corporation, Prodecotech, LLC, and Tianjin Golden Wheel Group Co., Ltd.

The global electric bikes market growth is driven by government support and stern rules in favor of electric bikes coupled with growing consumer inclination toward use of e-bikes as an eco-friendly and efficient solution for commute and increasing fuel costs. Moreover, rising interest in cycling as a fitness and recreational activity further augments the growth of the market. However, high costs of e-bikes and ban on use of e-bikes in major cities in China are anticipated to restrict the market growth.

The global electric bikes industry is segmented on the basis of product type, drive mechanism, battery type, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into pedelecs, throttle on demand, and scooter & motorcycle. By drive mechanism, the market is segmented into hub motor, mid drive, and others. Battery-wise, the market is classified into Lead-acid, Lithium-ion (Li-ion), Nickel-metal hydride (NiMh), and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report features the market study across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. It includes country-wise analysis as well as the PEST analysis for these major regions. The impact of the political, economic, social, and technological factors on the market across these regions help in giving insightful knowledge of the favorable and unfavorable conditions for the major market players including manufacturers, investors, and shareholders.

The market study also covers the critical details on the positions and hold of the influence of the top ten players on the market. It provides detailed analysis of these global players covering their market share, financial statements for last three years, recent developments and product launches for the past five years, a descriptive SWOT analysis, and the competitive landscape in detail. The report intends to give readers an accurate picture of the market and its state in the coming years.

