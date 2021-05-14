Fitness Trackers Market Poised To Grow At a Rapid Pace Owing To Wide Range of Applications

The Global Fitness Trackers Market Size Was Valued At $17,907 Million In 2016, And Is Expected To Reach $62,128 Million By 2023, Registering A CAGR Of 19.6% During The Forecast Period.

The recent report titled “The Fitness Trackers Market” Added by Premium Market Insights is a focused study encompassing the market segmentation primarily based on type and application. The report investigates the key drivers leading to the growth of the Fitness Trackers market during the forecast period and analyzes the factors that may hinder the market growth in the future. Besides, the report highlights the potential opportunities for the market players and future trends of the market by a logical and calculative study of the past and current market scenario.

Major players of the fitness trackers industry have adopted product development as their key developmental strategy to strengthen their foothold in the fitness trackers market. The key players profiled in the report include Fitbit Inc., Samsung, Xiaomi Inc., Jawbone, Nike, Adidas, Misfit Wearables Inc., Shenzhen Motto Electronics Co. Ltd., Google LLP, and Apple. Inc.

The global fitness trackers market is currently growing at a significant rate, owing to increase in use of fitness trackers among the young population. In addition, upsurge in disposable income and increase in expenditure on wearable technology propel the growth of the fitness trackers market. Moreover, advancements in technology, increase in health consciousness among consumers, and rise in demand for fitness trackers from fitness centers are some key factors driving the overall market growth. However, high costs of these devices, data theft risk, and rise in competition from local players hamper the fitness trackers market growth.

The report segments the global fitness trackers industry on the basis of device type, display type, sales channel, compatibility, and geography. Based on device type, the market is categorized into fitness bands, smartwatches, and others. By display type, it is classified into monochrome display and colored display. In terms of sales channel, it is divided into online and offline. Depending on compatibility, it is classified into iOS, android, windows, tizen, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report features the market study across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. It includes country-wise analysis as well as the PEST analysis for these major regions. The impact of the political, economic, social, and technological factors on the market across these regions help in giving insightful knowledge of the favorable and unfavorable conditions for the major market players including manufacturers, investors, and shareholders.

The market study also covers the critical details on the positions and hold of the influence of the top ten players on the market. It provides detailed analysis of these global players covering their market share, financial statements for last three years, recent developments and product launches for the past five years, a descriptive SWOT analysis, and the competitive landscape in detail. The report intends to give readers an accurate picture of the market and its state in the coming years.

Key Insights that the report covers:

Key drivers, restraints, and prevailing trends

Market size, growth rate, and opportunities

Market share and position of the top players

PEST Analysis of the five major regions

Detailed SWOT analysis of top 10 companies

Recent developments and new product launches

Major challenges faced by the market players

