FMCG Market Analysis by focusing on Competitive analysis and growth Strategies to 2025

The global FMCG market size was valued at $10,020.0 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $ 15,361.8 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025.One of the major factors which is responsible to drive the growth of the global FMCG market such as the increase in population. Increase in population is directly proportional to the increase in consumption of the consumer goods. Moreover, frequent launches of new products also drive the growth of the global FMCG market.

The surge in trend of online shopping, R&D for the new brands & products, and expansion of FMCG network in rural areas of the developing countries are expected to open new avenues for the FMCG market players in the future. However, high competition among major market players and retail execution are expected to hamper the global FMCG market growth

Some of the major players of the global FMCG market analysed in this report are Procter and Gamble, Unilever Group, The Coca-Cola Company, Pepsico, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc., Revlon, Inc., Johnson & Johnson (J&J), and Nestle S.A.

The global FMCG market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type it is classified as food and beverages, personal care (skincare, cosmetics, hair care, others), healthcare care (over-the-counter drugs, vitamins & dietary supplements, oral care, feminine care, others), and home care. The distribution channel segment comprises of supermarkets and hypermarkets, grocery stores, specialty stores, specialty stores, e commerce and others. By region, it is analyzed through North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The personal care segment is expected to grow comparatively faster than other FMCG types, witnessing a CAGR of 6.0%. The food and beverage segment in the FMCG market is driven by rise in disposable income, cross cultural interaction, and increase in population. The trend of healthy eating has been a top impacting factor affecting the growth of the food & beverage market.

Key Benefits for FMCG market:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the FMCG market from 2018 to 2025 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplierbuyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: FMCG Market by Type

Chapter 5: FMCG Market, By Distribution Channel

Chapter 6: FMCG Market, By Region

Chapter 7: Company Profiles

