Global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market 2019 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025
Report Details:
Considering the physical and financial limitations around building additional roads, cities must use new strategies and technologies to improve traffic conditions. Advanced traffic management systems (ATMSs) such as adaptive traffic control (ATC) are enabling greater efficiencies in the traffic management ecosystem and can help integrate the expected growth in vehicle populations without overwhelming existing infrastructure. ATMSs are also enabling the development of smart intersections, which are emerging as one of the most important data-driven backbones needed for solving core city challenges.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Alphabet
Cisco Systems
Cubic
Econolite
Ericsson
IBM
INRIX
Kapsch TrafficCom
Microsoft
Q-Free
Rapid Flow Technologies
Siemens
Verizon Communications
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Companies
Automotive and Mobility Companies
IT, Networking, and Telecoms Companies
Government Agencies
Investor Community
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Manufacturers
Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
