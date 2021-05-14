Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packaging Market Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period 2018- 2027

The global ball grid array (BGA) packaging market is segmented by material into ceramic, plastic and tape; by process manufacture into molded array process BGA, thermally enhanced BGA, package on package (PoP) BGA and micro BGA; by sales channel into OEM and aftermarket and by regions. Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packaging Market is anticipated to mask a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

BGA is a descendent of pin grid array which has pins arranged in a grid pattern with one face covered that conducts in operation electrical signal between printed circuit board and the integrated circuit. The pins are replaced by pads in a ball grid array package bottom, a tiny solder ball initially attached to each. The solder balls are held in place with a tacky flux that can be placed by automated equipment or even manually. The attached balls are then melted by heating either in an infrared heater or in a reflow oven. The molten solder on solidifying forms soldered connections between the PCB and the device. In multi-chip stacked modules, two packages can be connected using the solder balls.

As a permanent multiple microchips connector in various electronic devices, North America is panned to observe substantial Ball Grid Array Packaging market growth due to rising electronic devices or gadgets demand across the region. North America is anticipated to be followed by Asia Pacific in terms of consumption due to expanding Ball Grid Array Packaging requirements in expanding digitization industry across the region. Europe is expected to drive the demand and positively impact the growth of Ball Grid Array Packaging market over the forecast period owing to increasing Ball Grid Array Packaging application for low inductance lead devices.

Growing Demand for Electronic Gadgets

Currently the global Ball Grid Array Packaging market is observing vibrant growth on the back of increasing demand of electronic devices in the market. Advances in electronic gadgets industry in the past few years and growing technological explorations are projected to drive Ball Grid Array Packaging market besides the wide range of functions of Ball Grid Array Packaging in an immense range of applications such as integrated circuits, electronic circuits in various electronic devices during the forecast period.

However, non-compliant connectivity and difficulty of inspection due to critically complex design of ball grid array packaging is expected to serve as a key restraint in the growth of the BGA packaging market.

The report titled “Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packaging Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packaging market in terms of market segmentation by material, by process manufacture, by sales channel and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packaging market which includes company profiling of Amkor Technology, TriQuint Semiconductor Inc., Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. STATS ChipPAC Ltd., ASE Group, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc., PARPRO, Intel, Corintech Ltd and Integrated Circuit Engineering Corporation. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packaging market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

