Global Building Energy Management Solutions Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
New Study On “2019-2025 Building Energy Management Solutions Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
Global building energy management solutions market is witnessing growth, on account of implementation of favorable government policies such as building energy codes and financial incentives to encourage use of energy conservation programs and labeling programs.
Increasing demand for high efficiency heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems is anticipated to be the prime factor boosting demand in global building energy management solutions market in the coming years. Increasing number of smart city projects across various developed and developing countries, coupled with rising implementation of energy efficiency measures by public as well as private sector, is playing a significant role in propelling the global building energy management solutions market.
This report focuses on the global Building Energy Management Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Siemens
Honeywell
Schneider Electric
Rockwell Automation
Johnson Controls
ABB
Azbil
Cylon
BEMS
United Technologies
Automated Logic
Gridpoint
Acuity Brands
EnerNoc
Daikin
Emerson Climate Technologies
CA Technologies
eSight Energy
Elster
Advanced Energy Management
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential
Commercial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Building Energy Management Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Building Energy Management Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Building Energy Management Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Software
1.4.4 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Building Energy Management Solutions Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Residential
1.5.3 Commercial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Building Energy Management Solutions Market Size
2.2 Building Energy Management Solutions Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Building Energy Management Solutions Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Building Energy Management Solutions Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Siemens
12.1.1 Siemens Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Building Energy Management Solutions Introduction
12.1.4 Siemens Revenue in Building Energy Management Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Siemens Recent Development
12.2 Honeywell
12.2.1 Honeywell Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Building Energy Management Solutions Introduction
12.2.4 Honeywell Revenue in Building Energy Management Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Honeywell Recent Development
12.3 Schneider Electric
12.3.1 Schneider Electric Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Building Energy Management Solutions Introduction
12.3.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Building Energy Management Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development
12.4 Rockwell Automation
12.4.1 Rockwell Automation Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Building Energy Management Solutions Introduction
12.4.4 Rockwell Automation Revenue in Building Energy Management Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Development
12.5 Johnson Controls
12.5.1 Johnson Controls Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Building Energy Management Solutions Introduction
12.5.4 Johnson Controls Revenue in Building Energy Management Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development
12.6 ABB
12.6.1 ABB Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Building Energy Management Solutions Introduction
12.6.4 ABB Revenue in Building Energy Management Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 ABB Recent Development
12.7 Azbil
12.7.1 Azbil Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Building Energy Management Solutions Introduction
12.7.4 Azbil Revenue in Building Energy Management Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Azbil Recent Development
12.8 Cylon
12.8.1 Cylon Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Building Energy Management Solutions Introduction
12.8.4 Cylon Revenue in Building Energy Management Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Cylon Recent Development
12.9 BEMS
12.9.1 BEMS Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Building Energy Management Solutions Introduction
12.9.4 BEMS Revenue in Building Energy Management Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 BEMS Recent Development
12.10 United Technologies
12.10.1 United Technologies Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Building Energy Management Solutions Introduction
12.10.4 United Technologies Revenue in Building Energy Management Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 United Technologies Recent Development
12.11 Automated Logic
12.12 Gridpoint
12.13 Acuity Brands
12.14 EnerNoc
12.15 Daikin
12.16 Emerson Climate Technologies
12.17 CA Technologies
12.18 eSight Energy
12.19 Elster
12.20 Advanced Energy Management
Continued….
