Global Signal Generator Market Insight & Future Assessment for the Period 2017 – 2027

The global signal generator market is segmented by type into radio frequency signal generators, arbitrary waveform generators, audio signal generator, function generator, pulse generator and vector signal generator; by technology into GSM, code division multiple access (CDMA), wideband code division multiple access (WCDMA) and long term evolution (LTE); by application into designing, testing, manufacturing, troubleshooting, repairing and others; by end user into telecommunication, electronics manufacturing, industrial, aerospace & defense, automotive, medical sector, education and others.

Signal generator is a device that is used for testing and produces signals that repeat or non-repeat themselves. Signal generators are also known as function generators, digital pattern generators and arbitrary waveform generators. The signal generator market, in terms of value, is expected to grow rapidly over the forecasted period at a CAGR of 8.52%. Rapid adoption of signal generators with advance technologies in industries such as telecommunication, aerospace & defense, electronics manufacturing, industrial, automotive, medical sector and education are expected to spur the market growth of signal generator globally.

Asia Pacific holds the largest market share in terms of revenue due to the wide use of advance technologies like bluetooth and wireless services among the consumers. Due to digital modulation technology, arbitrary wave signal generator segment also expected to grow in this region. North America is anticipated to be the fast growing market of signal generators due to the high rate of adoption of advance technologies among consumers. Europe is expected to show a lucrative growth during the forecasted period due to growing use of advance communication systems such as Wi-Fi and LTE.

Technological Advancements in Signal Generator

New technologies like EDGE (enhanced data rates for GSM evolution), WiMAX (wireless interoperability for microwave access), GSM (global system for mobile communication), WCDMA (wideband code division multiple access) and 3G wireless are expected to boost the growth of signal generators industry worldwide.

Innovations in wireless and signal transferring technology along with introduction of fast processors led to the introduction of few smart devices into the market. This, in turn, expected t0 bolster the demand for signal generators as it helps to test the current flow in internal circuits.

Increase in the use of sensors and new technologies into electronic products such as smartphones, washing machines and microwave ovens spur the growth of signal generators market globally.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global signal generator market which includes company profiling of Boonton Electronics Corporation, B&K Precision Corporation, Keithley Instruments, Inc., LeCroy Corporation, Phase Matrix, Inc., ROHDE & SCHWARZ, Giga-tronics Incorporated, EZ Digital Co. Ltd., Stanford Research Systems and Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global signal generator market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

