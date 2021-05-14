Global Smart Parking Solutions Market Future, Trends, Share, Research, Overview & Forecast until 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Smart Parking Solutions Market – By System Component & Services (Parking Software, System Devices, Professional Services), By Solutions (Access Control, Parking Fee and Revenue, Parking Reservation Management, Valet Parking Management, Parking Guidance and Slot Management, Others), By End-use (Government and Municipalities, Airports, Corporate and Commercial Parks, Commercial Institutions, Healthcare, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023 ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Smart Parking Solutions Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The report offers market size and structure of the overall industry based upon a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing analysis, and our in-house expertise. Global Smart Parking Solutions Market was held at USD X.XX Million in 2017 and is expected to garner USD X.XX Million by the end of 2023. The market research report demonstrates market dynamics including growth drivers, barriers and opportunities and trends spearheading current nature and future status of this market. The report is supplemented with various indicators which are believed to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Smart Parking Solutions Market Size & Forecast

The report reviews the preliminary estimates for 2018 and forecasts for growth in Optical Position Sensors demand for 2019-2023. It analyses the market by geographies i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa. Further, the geographies are fragmented into country and regional groupings:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



The report segments the market based on By System Component & Services into ….

– Parking Software

– – – On-Premise

– – – Cloud Based

– System Devices

– – – Entry/Exit Terminals

– – – Card Readers

– – – Validation Solution

– – – Pay-on-Foot Station

– – – LPR System

– – – Others

– Professional Services

– – – Consulting

– – – Deployment and Customization

– – – Maintenance and Support

The report segments the market based on By Solutions into ….

– Access Control

– Parking Fee and Revenue

– Parking Reservation Management

– Valet Parking Management

– Parking Guidance and Slot Management

– Others



Further, the market has been also segmented By End-use into ….

– Government and Municipalities

– Airports

– Corporate and Commercial Parks

– Commercial Institutions

– Healthcare

– Others

Along with figures and tables, a market attractiveness and BPS analysis has been provided for every segment in the report.



Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Smart Parking Solutions Market, positioning of all the major players in industry. Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Smart Parking Solutions Market. Some of the Key Players profiled include:

– Amano McGann Inc

– Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH

– DESIGNA Verkehrsleittechnik GmbH

– Cubic Corporation

– HUB Parking Technology

– WPS Parking System BV

– SKIDATA AG

– FlowBird Group

– ABM Industries Incorporated

– Kapsch TrafficCom AG

– TIBA Parking

– Kudelski SA

– SWARCO AG

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

Table of Contents:



Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Smart Parking Solutions Market

3. Global Smart Parking Solutions Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Smart Parking Solutions Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Smart Parking Solutions Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global Smart Parking Solutions Market Segmentation Analysis, By System Component & Services

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By System Component & Services

9.3. BPS Analysis, By System Component & Services

9.4. Parking Software

9.4.1. On-Premise

9.4.2. Cloud Based

9.5. System Devices

9.5.1. Entry/Exit Terminals

9.5.2. Card Readers

9.5.3. Validation Solution

9.5.4. Pay-on-Foot Station

9.5.5. LPR System

9.5.6. Others

9.6. Professional Services

9.6.1. Consulting

9.6.2. Deployment and Customization

9.6.3. Maintenance and Support

10. Global Smart Parking Solutions Market Segmentation Analysis, By Solutions

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Solutions

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Solutions

10.4. Access Control

10.5. Parking Fee and Revenue

10.6. Parking Reservation Management

10.7. Valet Parking Management

10.8. Parking Guidance and Slot Management

10.9. Others

11. Global Smart Parking Solutions Market Segmentation Analysis, By End-use

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-use

11.3. BPS Analysis, By End-use

11.4. Government and Municipalities

11.5. Airports

11.6. Corporate and Commercial Parks

11.7. Commercial Institutions

11.8. Healthcare

11.9. Others

12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Smart Parking Solutions Market Size (USD Million) & Volume, 2017-2023

12.2.1. By System Component & Services

12.2.2. By Solutions

12.2.3. By End-use

12.2.4. By Country

12.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

12.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

12.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.2.4.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million 2017-2023

12.3. Europe Smart Parking Solutions Market Size (USD Million) & Volume, 2017-2023

12.3.1. By System Component & Services

12.3.2. By Solutions

12.3.3. By End-use

12.3.4. By Country

12.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.3.4.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.3.4.5. France Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.3.4.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.3.4.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.3.4.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4. Asia Pacific Smart Parking Solutions Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.1. By System Component & Services

12.4.2. By Solutions

12.4.3. By End-use

12.4.4. By Country

12.4.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.4.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.4.4.3. China Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.4. India Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million, 2017-2023

12.4.4.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

Continue…



