Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Global Market Report 2019 | Industry Analysis and Forecast Report

The hotel and other travel accommodation market consists of sales of short-term lodging services and related goods in facilities known as hotels, motor hotels, resort hotels, and motels by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that provide short-term lodging services and related goods in facilities known as hotels, motor hotels, resort hotels, and motels. The establishments in this industry may offer food and beverage services, recreational services, conference rooms, convention services, laundry services, parking, and other services.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global hotel and other travel accommodation market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global hotel and other travel accommodation market. Africa was the smallest region in the global hotel and other travel accommodation market.

Technological advances are enabling firms to deliver personalized services by obtaining customer intelligence. Companies are providing customized promotions and offers by collecting vital information about consumers’ likes, dislikes and preferences by using social media and technologies such as mobile software applications that track customer behavior.. Hotels are now offering personalized menus, lighting, and other services based on customer information available from previous visits or intelligence gathered from social media. The Four Seasons Hotel spent $18 million to revise their website which will deliver personalized dynamic web pages to potential customers.

Scope of the Report:

Markets Covered: Hotel And Motel, Casino Hotels, Bed And Breakfast Accommodation, All Other Traveler Accommodation

Companies Mentioned: Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, Wyndham Corporation, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts

Metrics Covered: Number of Hotel Rooms, Inbound- Nights Spent in Hotels, Domestic- Nights Spent in Hotels, Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, hotel and other travel accommodation indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

