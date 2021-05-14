Industrial Explosives Market 2019 | Industry Updates, Major Key Players, Size, Demand, Growth and Future Prospects to 2022

Industrial explosives are generally high hazard blasting agents usually used for quarrying, mining, and construction activities. The market for industrial explosives has considerably increased in the recent past, due to increasing government initiatives to tap rich mineral resources present deep inside the earth as well as growing mining and construction activities. The world industrial explosives market is expected to reach a market value of $15,888 million by 2022 from $10,180 million in 2015, registering a CAGR of 6.7% during 2016-2022.

There is an increase in the demand for industrial explosives especially blasting agents such as ANFO, emulsions, and slurries coupled with upsurge in the use of explosives as an alternative to mechanical machines used in tunnelling and construction activities. These factors are in turn expected to drive the growth of the world industrial explosives market. Moreover, increase in the extraction activities of minerals from the earth’s crust is another major factor driving the market.

Top players in the market invest huge capital in R&D activities to develop enhanced products to cater to the current demand. Major players in the industrial explosives market are

AEL Mining Services

Orica Ltd.

EXSA S.A.,

Enaex S.A.,

MAXAM Corp.,

Austin Powder Company,

Hubei Kailong Chemical Group Co., Ltd,

Solar Industries India Limited,

Dyno Nobel and

Davey Bickford

The world industrial explosives market is segmented on the basis of type, end-use industry, and geography. Based on type, the market is classified into high explosives and blasting agents. Blasting agents segment is further sub-segmented into ANFO, emulsions and others. The blasting agents segment dominated the world industrial explosives market in 2014, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. The high explosives segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific occupied more than 40% of the total revenue share in 2015, followed by North America and Europe.

KEY BENEFITS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the world industrial explosives market.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the world industrial explosives market is provided in the report.

Market estimations and forecast provided in this report have been derived by analyzing the factors affecting the growth of the market and future market potential from 2014 to 2022 in terms of value and volume.

Region-specific and country-specific analyses of the market value and volume based on primary as well as secondary sources are comprehensively analyzed in this report.

Competitive intelligence of leading producers and suppliers of the industrial explosives market helps in understanding the competitive scenario across geographies.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning, and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favourable growth.

The report furnishes key insights on strategic analysis of various companies as well as value chain of industrial explosives.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Industrial Explosives Market by Type

Chapter 5: Industrial Explosives Market by End Use Industry

Chapter 6: Industrial Explosives Market, By Region

Chapter 7: Company Profiles

