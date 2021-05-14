IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market Players – Medtronic , General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers AG

This report describes and evaluates the IoT enabled medical devices global market for healthcare equipment. It covers two five-year periods, 2014 to 2018, termed the historic period, and 2018 through 2023, the forecast period. The IoT enabled healthcare equipment market consists of manufacturers’ sales of healthcare devices equipped with IoT enabled technology such as the Bluetooth technology used to assess and monitor patients’ health. The market for IoT enabled healthcare equipment medical devices manufacturing market reached a value of nearly $18.8 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.9% to nearly $69.7 billion by 2023.Growth is mainly due to increasing access to these devices through online platforms and a rapid decline in their prices owing to manufacturers passing on a significant drop in the prices of components. Increasing awareness of the benefits of these devices will also contribute to explosive growth. Skills shortages, high costs associated with the development of IoT healthcare devices and regulatory hurdles are potential threats.

The diagnostic equipment segment of the IoT healthcare market accounted for the largest share of the IoT enabled healthcare equipment market in 2018 at $7.1 billion. The highest growth is projected to come from the wearable devices segment, which is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 35.9%. North America was the largest region in the IoT enabled healthcare equipment market in 2018, accounting for 35.2% of the global market. It was followed by Asia Pacific and Western Europe. Going forward, the fastest growth in the IoT enabled healthcare equipment market will take place in Asia Pacific where it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 32.5%, followed by South America where growth at a CAGR of 31.0% is expected. The USA is the largest country in terms of value in the IoT enabled healthcare equipment market. India and China are forecast to have the fastest growth, growing at CAGRs of 36.9% and 36.5% respectively.

Major Key Players of the IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market are:

Medtronic , General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Get sample copy of “IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market” at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012507105/sample

Major Types of IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment covered are:

Diagnostic Equipment

Implanted Devices

Wearable Devices

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012507105/discount

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market Size

2.2 IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Sales by Product

4.2 Global IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Revenue by Product

4.3 IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Breakdown Data by End User

Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012507105/buying

In the end, IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]