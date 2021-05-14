Key Factors of RFID Market 2019-2024 Shows Top Countries Data, Sales, Consumption, Production, Forecast – Industry Research.co

Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Key Factors of RFID Market 2019-2024 Shows Top Countries Data, Sales, Consumption, Production, Forecast

Press Release

RFID

Report Titled: “Global RFID Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

RFID Market report presents in-depth analysis of RFID which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). RFID market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. RFID market report also includes new upcoming technology of RFID Industry that will helps to our clients.

Market Overview:

  • The RFID market in healthcare is expected to register a CAGR of over 13.8%, during the forecast period 2019 – 2024.
  • – Growing stringency in the pharmaceutical sector with regard to medicine labeling is the major driver for the introduction of RFID in this market. Manufacturers operating in the European Union add unique identification numbers to the outer packaging of all prescription drugs and equip containers with tamperproof seals starting February 2019.
  • – The stricter government policy in quality assurance in the healthcare sector indirectly assists the RFID market and creates an opportunity for the new entrants in the market. For instance, the government of India released the National Health Policy (NHP) 2017 to serve as a guiding document for the policymakers in the achievement of India’s national goals and international commitments. The capital requirements are moderate, making it competitive for the businesses to quit easily.
  • – Many alternate labeling methods are being developed like linear barcoding and 2D data matrix barcoding, which hamper the growth of RFID. GS1 logistics label is the latest example which is used in the serial shipping container.<

    Scope of the Report:

  • The counterfeiting of medicines and pharmacy-related products have become a matter of worldwide concern. One of the reasons that RFID is expanding considerably in the healthcare market is the sheer number of applications that can benefit. In hospitals that have been outfitted with the technology, RFID is present in many forms – from tracking of surgical tools to tracking patients and staff.

    The objective of this RFID market research report is: –

    • To provide actionable intelligence alongside the RFID market size of various segments.
    • To detail major factors influencing the RFID market (drivers, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and other critical issues).
    • To determine the geographic breakdown of the RFID market in terms of detailed analysis and impact.
    • To analyze business dimensions with an eye on individual growth trends and contribution of upcoming RFID market segments.
    • To track the competitive landscape of the market.

    RFID Market

