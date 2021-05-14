Key Factors of Smart Water Management Market 2019-2024 Shows Top Countries Data, Sales, Consumption, Production, Forecast – Industry Research.co

Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Key Factors of Smart Water Management Market 2019-2024 Shows Top Countries Data, Sales, Consumption, Production, Forecast



Press Release

Smart Water Management

Report Titled: "Global Smart Water Management Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024"

Smart Water Management Market report presents in-depth analysis of Smart Water Management which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Smart Water Management market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Smart Water Management market report also includes new upcoming technology of Smart Water Management Industry that will helps to our clients.

Market Overview:

  • The global smart water management market was valued at USD 11.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 22.5 billion by 2024, recording a CAGR of over 13.18%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). There will be more than two-thirds of people will be living in water scares areas by 2025 according to Xylem. By 2050 water demand will increase by 55% compared to 2015 levels due to the destruction of water resources by humans due to contamination.
  • – The major drivers for the smart water management market are technological advancement, growing population and decrease in water resources globally. Increase in supervisory control and data acquisition is also a major driver for the market.
  • – However, the major restraints to the market include high investments required initially and a very low and slow rate of return. Moreover, lack of expertise to implement these technologies across the globe and slow rate of adoption is also a challenge for the market.
  • – Nevertheless, the proliferation of IoT and smart cities across various regions promote the growth of the market studied. Technological advancements pertaining to smart meters and their integration with communication solutions (SCADA, GIS, etc.) have transformed water management, to address the challenges faced by water utilities, residents, and industries, in terms of erroneous billing and water management.

    Global Smart Water Management Market Covers Major Key Players:

    Smart Water Management Market Covers manufacturers on the basis of market status, production, consumption and forecast details.

  • ABB Ltd
  • IBM Corporation
  • GE Water & Process Technologies (Suez group)
  • Honeywell International Inc
  • Schneider Electric (+ Aveva)
  • Siemens AG
  • Utility Systems (Micro Mega Holdings Limited)
  • Hitachi Ltd
  • Arad Metering Technologies
  • TaKaDu Limited
  • Sensus Inc. (Xylem Inc.)
  • Itron Inc.
  • i2O Water Ltd
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
  • Esri Geographic Information System Company

    Scope of the Report:

  • Smart water management is a technology used for collecting, share and analyze data from water equipment and water networks. It is used by water managers to find leaks, lower energy usage, conserve water, predict equipment failure and ensure regulatory compliance.

    The objective of this Smart Water Management market research report is:

    • To provide actionable intelligence alongside the Smart Water Management market size of various segments.
    • To detail major factors influencing the Smart Water Management market (drivers, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and other critical issues).
    • To determine the geographic breakdown of the Smart Water Management market in terms of detailed analysis and impact.
    • To analyze business dimensions with an eye on individual growth trends and contribution of upcoming Smart Water Management market segments.
    • To track the competitive landscape of the market.

    Smart Water Management Market

