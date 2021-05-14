Key Factors of Text Analytics Market 2019-2024 Shows Top Countries Data, Sales, Consumption, Production, Forecast – Industry Research.co

Report Titled: “Global Text Analytics Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

Text Analytics Market report presents in-depth analysis of Text Analytics which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Text Analytics market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Text Analytics market report also includes new upcoming technology of Text Analytics Industry that will helps to our clients.

Market Overview:

The global text analytics market was valued at USD 4.65 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 12.65 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 17.35% over the forecast period (2019-2024). The regions considered Global Text Analytics Market Covers Major Key Players: Text Analytics Market Covers manufacturers on the basis of market status, production, consumption and forecast details.

Algolia

Bitext Innovations S.L.

Clarabridge, Inc.

Confirmit AS

EpiAnalytics

Infegy, Inc.

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Lavastorm Analytics

Lexalytics, Inc.

Medallia, Inc.

Megaputer Intelligence, Inc.

OdinText, Inc.

RapidMiner, Inc.

SAP SE

TheySay Limited Scope of the Report: include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

– Text analytics tools are being increasingly used by organizations to aid their business-making process by offering actionable insights from various forms of text sources, such as client interaction, emails, blogs, product reviews, tweets, and center logs.

– The primary objective of text analytics is to accumulate different forms of data, including structured and unstructured, which is further utilized for the analysis, thereby fueling the organization’s business decisions.

– Some of the primary benefits of text analytics include cost reduction, enhanced processing speed, integration of big data, and better consistency.

– The rising demand for machine learning and big data analytics is expected to propel the text analytics market across the globe.