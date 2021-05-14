Laser Printable Wristbands Market Estimated to Flourish by 2017 – 2025 – Persistence Market Research

Laser Printable Wristbands Market: Market Overview

Laser printing technology provides features such as unparalleled speed, high-quality text outputs, and paper handling. Laser printable wristbands can be quickly deployed with barcodes without the need for a separate printer. Laser printable wristbands are mainly used for healthcare applications as they ensure patient safety and make the work of hospital staff simplified. Laser printable wristbands can streamline patient admissions by simultaneously printing patient chart labels on one sheet. These bands are available with features such as hole-punches for securement into patient charts. Laser printable wristbands improve the overall customer experience in the service sector by making the guests feel special and well attended.

Laser Printable Wristbands Market: Market Dynamics

Advancement of healthcare technology across the globe is fueling the growth of laser printable wristbands. The increase in the requirement to reduce the operational cost to increase the revenues makes companies use laser printable wristbands for different purposes. Laser printable wristbands are cost-effective as they last for several days. The rapid growth in the service sector, especially in the developing economies is a contributing factor to the growth of laser printable wristbands market. The use of recyclable materials for the manufacture of laser printable wristbands makes them usable for sustainable and green projects. Laser printable wristbands are light in weight, which makes them ideal for use for newborn baby identification in hospitals.

Laser printable wristbands provide immediate access to the critical patient information across all hospital departments and at the bedside. These bands can be completely customized according to the requirement of the customer and business both. Some companies provide patented self-laminating seal, which protects the wristband from hand-sanitizers and atmospheric moisture. It also preserves the data for a comparatively longer utility of wristbands. Self-laminating wristbands are the latest trends as they have the ability to print wristbands and labels both on one sheet. The use of such bands in crowded places such as events, concerts is the growing trend as they enhance security at such events. Laser printable wristbands are brittle and not durable, which can affect the growth of its market in the forecast period.

Laser Printable Wristbands Market: Market Segmentation

The global laser printable wristbands market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industries:

Healthcare

Events

Travel and Tourism

Education

Hospitality

Sports

Others

It can also be segmented on the basis of band material used:

Paper

Polymer

Waterproof

Laser Printable Wristbands Market: Segmentation Overview

Laser printable wristbands can be used for crowd control, backstage passes, auditions, special privileges, catering, etc. during large events. Laser printable wristbands can also be used in camps, summer camps, schools, age ID, height restrictions by school authorities or sports organizations. Laser printable wristbands, a cashless point of sale and access to management. It also enhances the experience of the guest’s in hotels and restaurants. In amusement parks and arcades, laser printable wristbands can reduce the ticket fraud and transaction speeds. Laser printable wristbands can replace the tickets in cricket and football matches. They can also help

Laser Printable Wristbands Market: Regional Outlook

Global laser printable wristbands market geographically is segmented as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe hold a significant market share of laser printable wristbands market owing to the increase in sustainable business practices. Furthermore, the increase in R & D activities related to printing technology, wherein laser printable wristbands have useful applications, aids in boosting the growth of laser printable wristbands market in the region. The market in the APEJ region is more inclined towards increasing demand for laser printable wristbands because of the growing healthcare institutions and event tourism.

Laser Printable Wristbands Market Players

Some of the prominent players in the global laser printable wristbands market are:

Pac Wristbands Ltd.

Syndicate UK Limited

GBS Corp

Rippedsheet.com

ZIH Corp

