Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2019-2024

Overview of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market

Battery recycling is a recycling activity that aims to reduce the number of batteries being disposed as municipal solid waste. Batteries contain a number of heavy metals and toxic chemicals and disposing of them by the same process as regular trash has raised concerns over soil contamination and water pollution.

Lithium-ion batteries and lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries often contain among other useful metals high-grade copper and aluminium in addition to – depending on the active material – transition metals cobalt and nickel as well as rare earths. To prevent a future shortage of cobalt, nickel, and lithium and to enable a sustainable life cycle of these technologies, recycling processes for lithium batteries are needed. These processes have to regain not only cobalt, nickel, copper, and aluminium from spent battery cells, but also a significant share of lithium. In order to achieve this goal, several unit operations are combined into complex process chains, especially considering the task to recover high rates of valuable materials with regard to involved safety issues.

Scope of the Report:

With the continuous development of Li-ion battery and its increasing adoption in a vast industry vertical, a huge requirement for its waste management has emerged up. Moreover, the hiking requirement for Lithium-ion batteries as a major power source in consumer electronic devices and vehicles such as in mobile phones, laptops, tablets and cars is stimulating the future requirement for Lithium-ion battery recycling/ waste management.Overall, the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market performance is positive, despite the historical fluctuations and weak economic environment.

Download Sample Copy of this Report @

https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012714911/sample

Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market is fragmented with fierce competition. Umicor is the world leading player in global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market with the market share of 6.55% in 2018, in terms of revenue, followed by GEM, Brunp Recycling, SungEel HiTech, Taisen Recycling, Batrec, Retriev Technologies, Tes-Amm(Recupyl), Duesenfeld, 4R Energy Corp and OnTo Technology. The top 14 listed companies accounted for 20% of the revenue market share in 2018.

The global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market is valued at 1039.4 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 5220.5 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 38.1% between 2019 and 2024.

This report studies the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market by product type and applications/end industries.

Top Key Players in Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market:

Umicore, GEM, Brunp Recycling, SungEel HiTech, Taisen Recycling, Batrec, Retriev Technologies, Tes-Amm(Recupyl), Duesenfeld, 4R Energy Corp, OnTo Technology

Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Key Segments include:

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

LiCoO2 Battery

NMC Battery

LiFePO4 Battery

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Marine

Industrial

Electric Power

Table of Content

Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Overview Manufacturers Profiles Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017) Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Analysis by Regions North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling by Countries Europe Lithium-ion Battery Recycling by Countries Asia-Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Recycling by Countries South America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling by Countries Middle East and Africa Lithium-ion Battery Recycling by Countries Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Segment by Type Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Segment by Application Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Forecast (2018-2023) Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix

What this report offers

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations.

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends.

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments.

Get Best Discount on this report @

https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012714911/discount

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: ReportsWeb

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876